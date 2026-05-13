NCC™ Launches Credit Abuse Risk™ to Help Dealerships Reduce Intent to Pay Default Risk

"First-party fraud is difficult to detect because the buyer and credit profile appear legitimate. By delivering that insight instantly within the credit pull, dealerships can make smarter decisions and reduce exposure." — Brian Skutta, President and CEO of NCC Post this

Credit Abuse Risk is embedded directly within credit reports in NCC's Complete Credit™ platform, appearing automatically alongside existing credit and fraud tools with no setup or workflow changes required. By evaluating behavioral credit signals in real time, using FCRA-regulated data, the solution surfaces risk that traditional solutions cannot detect, allowing dealerships to move forward with greater clarity and control. Key capabilities include:

Intent-to-pay predictive scoring embedded in every NCC credit report

Detection of intent-to-default risk beyond traditional credit scores

Easy-to-action instant risk classification (Low, Medium, High) at the time of credit pull

No setup, integration, or additional steps required

A strong credit score indicates a customer's ability to pay, but not always their intent to pay. As early-payment defaults continue to rise and create increased lender scrutiny, this added layer of visibility helps dealerships reduce risk before funding while protecting long-term profitability.

Credit Abuse Risk is now available to all NCC customers. Learn more at https://nccdirect.com/credit-abuse-risk/

About NCC:

With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Kansas City, MO, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems—supported by a dedicated account management team—has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry. www.nccdirect.com

¹ Equifax Internal Analysis, calculated by N. Alan in September 2025. Performance metric based on analysis of accounts flagged in the top 1% of the Credit Abuse Risk score distribution.

2 Point Predictive, "2025 Auto Lending Fraud Trends Report," March 25, 2025. https://landing.pointpredictive.com/auto-lending-fraud-report-2025

Media Contact

Holly Smith, NCC Direct, 1 8285732722, [email protected], nccdirect.com

SOURCE NCC Direct