NCC™ Launches Credit Abuse Risk™ to Help Dealerships Reduce Intent to Pay Default Risk

NCC now gives dealerships a way to see intent to pay risk before the deal leaves the desk. Focusing on the top 1% of flagged applicants, the model can help reduce fraud from early non-payments by up to 44%. ¹
AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCC™, a leading provider of integrated credit, compliance, desking, and fraud prevention solutions for automotive retailing, has announced they are first-to-market with the launch of Credit Abuse Risk™, an Equifax-powered capability embedded directly within the NCC credit report. Built on Equifax's predictive scoring infrastructure, the solution gives dealerships a proactive, compliant way to assess intent to pay and identify early-payment default risk at the moment of the credit pull — helping teams make more informed deal decisions while reducing exposure to buybacks and chargebacks. Auto fraud accounts for $9.2 billion in annual loss exposure industry-wide — up 16.5% year over year — with first-party fraud alone representing 69% of total exposure. ²
"Credit Abuse Risk addresses one of the fastest-growing challenges in auto lending – intent to pay," says Brian Skutta, President and CEO of NCC. "First-party credit abuse is difficult to detect because the buyer and credit profile appear legitimate. What's often missing is visibility into intent. By delivering that insight instantly within the credit pull, dealerships can make smarter decisions, reduce exposure, and maintain the speed their customers expect."
Credit Abuse Risk is embedded directly within credit reports in NCC's Complete Credit™ platform, appearing automatically alongside existing credit and fraud tools with no setup or workflow changes required. By evaluating behavioral credit signals in real time, using FCRA-regulated data, the solution surfaces risk that traditional solutions cannot detect, allowing dealerships to move forward with greater clarity and control. Key capabilities include:
- Intent-to-pay predictive scoring embedded in every NCC credit report
- Detection of intent-to-default risk beyond traditional credit scores
- Easy-to-action instant risk classification (Low, Medium, High) at the time of credit pull
- No setup, integration, or additional steps required
A strong credit score indicates a customer's ability to pay, but not always their intent to pay. As early-payment defaults continue to rise and create increased lender scrutiny, this added layer of visibility helps dealerships reduce risk before funding while protecting long-term profitability.
Credit Abuse Risk is now available to all NCC customers. Learn more at https://nccdirect.com/credit-abuse-risk/
About NCC:
With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Kansas City, MO, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems—supported by a dedicated account management team—has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry. www.nccdirect.com
¹ Equifax Internal Analysis, calculated by N. Alan in September 2025. Performance metric based on analysis of accounts flagged in the top 1% of the Credit Abuse Risk score distribution.
2 Point Predictive, "2025 Auto Lending Fraud Trends Report," March 25, 2025. https://landing.pointpredictive.com/auto-lending-fraud-report-2025
Media Contact
Holly Smith, NCC Direct, 1 8285732722, [email protected], nccdirect.com
SOURCE NCC Direct
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