NCC Launches Second Chance Free Promotion and Updated Bulk Purchase Program!

The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce their Spring 2024 SECOND CHANCE FREE* certification examination promotion along with the simultaneous launch of their updated Bulk Certification Examination Purchase Program.
CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Second Chance Free* Examination Promotion gives participants two chances to pass ALL NCC certification examinations. Participants MUST register between April 15 and July 15, 2024, to take advantage of this limited time promotion and earn their nationally accredited and Magnet™ approved NCC certification. If the first attempt fails… they can retake the same exam for free! *Learn more about Second Chance Free at NCCwebsite.org.
NCC's Bulk Certification Examination Purchase Program allows institutions or individuals to purchase multiple exam vouchers in any mix of Nursing and/or Multidisciplinary certifications with one convenient transaction – no contract required! The new updates to the program provide a lower threshold for discounts and special incentives. Only 20 exam voucher purchases are needed to receive a discount. Learn more about NCC Bulk Purchases at NCCwebsite.org.
NCC NATIONALLY ACCREDITED AND MAGNET™ APPROVED CERTIFICATIONS
MULTIDISCIPLINARY
- Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Neonate
- Electronic Fetal Monitoring®
- Neonatal Neuro-Intensive Care+
- Neonatal Pediatric Transport®
- Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety
NURSING and APRN
- Inpatient Antepartum Nursing+
- Inpatient Obstetric Nursing®
- Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing®
- Maternal Newborn Nursing®
- Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing®
- Neonatal Nurse Practitioner®
- Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner®
+Accreditation and Magnet pending.
ABOUT NCC:
NCC is a not-for-profit organization that maintains national certification and credentialing programs for physicians, nurses and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 215,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC credentials since its inception in 1975. NCC was first accredited in 1997 and has since maintained continuous accreditation for its certification and credentialing programs.
Media Contact
Cyndi Scovel, National Certification Corporation (NCC), 12198719360, [email protected], www.NCCwebsite.org
SOURCE National Certification Corporation (NCC)
