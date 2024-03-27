NCC Launches Second Chance Free Promotion and Updated Bulk Purchase Program!

The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce their Spring 2024 SECOND CHANCE FREE* certification examination promotion along with the simultaneous launch of their updated Bulk Certification Examination Purchase Program.

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Second Chance Free* Examination Promotion gives participants two chances to pass ALL NCC certification examinations. Participants MUST register between April 15 and July 15, 2024, to take advantage of this limited time promotion and earn their nationally accredited and Magnet™ approved NCC certification. If the first attempt fails… they can retake the same exam for free! *Learn more about Second Chance Free at NCCwebsite.org.