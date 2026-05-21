NCC™ Names Coreen Sawdon Chief Financial Officer to Lead Financial Strategy for Next Stage of Growth

"She brings the financial leadership, operational discipline, and strategic vision that will help shape the next chapter of NCC as we deliver the auto industry's most comprehensive software platforms for credit, compliance, and desking." -Brian Skutta, CEO of NCC Post this

Sawdon's background includes driving growth for startup, public, private equity, and venture-backed entities through IPOs, debt refinancing, and secondary offerings. Sawdon joined NCC on April 1, 2026. She began her career in public accounting with more than 16 years at Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen and holds a BS in Accounting from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Her focus at NCC is continuing to build the financial infrastructure that lets NCC grow with speed, make strong investments, and continue to deliver the dealer-first unified platforms and products the market expects.

Learn more about NCC's leadership team at https://nccdirect.com/leadership-team/.

About NCC: With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Mission, KS, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems — supported by a dedicated account management team — has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry. www.nccdirect.com

Media Contact

Holly Smith, NCC, 1 8285732722, [email protected]

SOURCE NCC