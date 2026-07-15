NCC Names John Filipas Head of Business Development and Partnerships to Expand Strategic Growth

"John pairs creative vision with disciplined execution to scale revenue, and his experience across automotive and fintech gives us the foundation we need to broaden our reach and uncover new partnerships in our next phase," said Brian Skutta, President and CEO of NCC. Post this

Most recently, Filipas served as Chief Strategy Officer at Bird Dog Advisors, where he focused on startup growth and new business development. Before that, he held senior partnership roles at PenFed Credit Union and Caribou (formerly MotoRefi), building lender networks and go-to-market programs that scaled revenue significantly. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at CDK Global, directing digital marketing and OEM strategy for Tier 1 and Tier 2 accounts. Filipas specializes in lender acquisition, partner ecosystem development, and data-driven revenue strategy, with a track record of turning overlooked opportunities into scalable revenue.

"With a few decades of automotive experience, I am excited to expand the scope of NCC's business opportunities to include deeper relationships with lenders, fintechs, and SaaS companies," said Filipas. "Leading NCC into its next phase of growth is an exciting opportunity, and I'm looking forward to building on the strong foundation that's already in place."

Learn more about NCC's leadership team at https://nccdirect.com/leadership-team/.

About NCC: With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems — supported by a dedicated account management team — has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry. www.nccdirect.com

Media Contact

Holly Smith, NCC, 1 8285732722, [email protected], https://nccdirect.com/

SOURCE NCC