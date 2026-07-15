NCC Names John Filipas Head of Business Development and Partnerships to Expand Strategic Growth

Fintech and automotive veteran joins NCC to expand relationships with lenders, fintechs, and SaaS providers as the company broadens its strategic partner ecosystem.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCC, a leading provider of integrated credit, compliance, desking, and fraud intelligence solutions for automotive retailing, today announced the appointment of John Filipas as Head of Business Development and Partnerships. Filipas brings more than 20 years of experience building strategic partnerships and driving growth across fintech, financial services, and advertising, spanning both Fortune 500 enterprises and venture-backed startups.
"John has an incredible track record of pairing creative vision with disciplined execution to scale revenue," said Brian Skutta, President and CEO of NCC. "As NCC moves into its next phase, his experience across the automotive and fintech landscape gives us exactly the foundation we need to broaden our reach and uncover new partnership opportunities. We're delighted to have him on the team."
Most recently, Filipas served as Chief Strategy Officer at Bird Dog Advisors, where he focused on startup growth and new business development. Before that, he held senior partnership roles at PenFed Credit Union and Caribou (formerly MotoRefi), building lender networks and go-to-market programs that scaled revenue significantly. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at CDK Global, directing digital marketing and OEM strategy for Tier 1 and Tier 2 accounts. Filipas specializes in lender acquisition, partner ecosystem development, and data-driven revenue strategy, with a track record of turning overlooked opportunities into scalable revenue.
"With a few decades of automotive experience, I am excited to expand the scope of NCC's business opportunities to include deeper relationships with lenders, fintechs, and SaaS companies," said Filipas. "Leading NCC into its next phase of growth is an exciting opportunity, and I'm looking forward to building on the strong foundation that's already in place."
Learn more about NCC's leadership team at https://nccdirect.com/leadership-team/.
About NCC: With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems — supported by a dedicated account management team — has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry. www.nccdirect.com
Media Contact
Holly Smith, NCC, 1 8285732722, [email protected], https://nccdirect.com/
SOURCE NCC
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