NCC's Inpatient Antepartum Nursing Certification Achieves NCCA Accreditation!

The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce that their Inpatient Antepartum Nursing (RNC-IAP) certification has been accredited through December 31, 2028, by the National Commission of Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launched in February of 2022, the competency-based Inpatient Antepartum Nursing (RNC-IAP) certification examination tests the specialty knowledge and the application of that knowledge for nurses in the US and Canada, who provide a coordinated approach to care, continued risk assessment and psychosocial support to hospitalized pregnant women during the antepartum period.

NCC is a not-for-profit organization that maintains national certification and credentialing programs for physicians, nurses and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 215,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC credentials since its inception in 1975. NCC was first accredited in 1997 and has since maintained continuous accreditation for its certification and credentialing programs.

NCCA was created in 1987 by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) to help ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public through the accreditation of certification and credentialing programs that assess professional competence. Certification and credentialing programs that receive NCCA Accreditation demonstrate compliance with the NCCA's Standards for the Accreditation of Certification Programs. National Accreditation provides impartial, third-party validation that the C-ONQS national exam has met recognized national credentialing industry standards for development, implementation, and maintenance.

NCCA uses a peer review process to establish accreditation standards; evaluate compliance with the standards; recognize programs which demonstrate compliance and serve as a resource on quality certification. The standards address all facets of the program activities from governance, development, interaction with stakeholders, psychometric integrity of the certification process to certification maintenance efforts.

NCCA accredited programs certify individuals in a wide range of professions and occupations including nurses, automotive professionals, respiratory therapists, counselors, emergency technicians, crane operators and more. To date, NCCA has accredited over 315 programs from more than 130 organizations.

ABOUT NCC:

NCC promotes and provides certification and education for licensed health care professionals with a primary focus on women's health, obstetric and neonatal specialties.

