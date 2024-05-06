NCIA Mourns the Loss of Visionary Co-Founder and Board Chair Herbert J. Hoelter

His legacy will guide us for generations to come, reminding us all of the impact one passionate individual can have on the world. Post this

"Herb Hoelter was more than a co-founder; he was a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change," shared Carole Argo, CEO at NCIA. "As his successor and someone who had the privilege of working alongside him for nearly a decade, I am deeply honored to continue steering the mission he so passionately championed. His legacy will guide us for generations to come, reminding us all of the impact one passionate individual can have on the world."

Herb was a nationally recognized expert in federal sentencing mitigation, respected for reshaping lives and influencing major policy reforms toward more rehabilitative justice practices. He held a Master of Social Work from Marywood College and a BA from the University of Buffalo. A prominent figure in legal education, Herb taught at American University and the National Judicial College, and he lectured extensively across the country on sentencing advocacy. Representing the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) before the U.S. Sentencing Commission, he was a strong advocate for alternatives to incarceration. Herb frequently appeared on many television and radio shows, including ABC's 20/20, CNN's Crossfire, Good Morning America, and Nightline, to discuss criminal justice issues. He was also the co-editor of 'The Real War on Crime' and editor of NCIA's Criminal Defense Update, contributing significantly to national discourse on criminal justice reform. Herb's commitment to innovative approaches in criminal justice and human services earned him a Distinguished Leadership Award by CEO Magazine.

Herb served as a Trustee of Stevenson University from 2013 to 2023, retiring last year from the Board after a decade of service. Most recently, he embarked on a new chapter, launching a foundation dedicated to expanding NCIA's reach and impact. This move was a testament to Herb's lifelong commitment to innovation and advocacy. Even as he stepped down from his role as CEO, his influence remained, continuing to guide NCIA on its mission to deliver timely intervention and unconditional support.

As we mourn Herb's loss, we also celebrate his extraordinary contributions, which have left an enduring impact on countless lives and the broader landscape of criminal justice reform. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the newly established NCIA Foundation, a cause close to Hoelter's heart, aimed at providing unconditional support to those who need it most.

Foundation, a cause close to Hoelter's heart, aimed at providing unconditional support to those who need it most.

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, NCIA provides integrated, personalized services for people with disabilities or societal disadvantages. With a mission to empower people with limited access to opportunities to build fulfilling lives and stronger communities through unconditional support, NCIA offers resources and dignity to the underserved.

