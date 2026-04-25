NCL (Formerly Natural Cure Labs) Unveils New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Its Position as a Leading Monolaurin Supplement Company

"NCL represents the quality, transparency, and innovation that our community expects from us. As we enter this new chapter, our commitment to our customers and our standards remains as strong as ever." Post this

Same Mission, Sharper Identity

This transition is not a departure from who the company is - it is a natural progression. The values that have guided NCL from the very beginning remain unchanged: clean-label quality, third-party testing, science-backed formulations, and an unwavering commitment to transparency. What is changing is how the company presents itself. In the months ahead, this rebrand will be accompanied by further updates across the brand experience - from visual identity and packaging to how NCL shows up across every channel and platform. Each of these changes will reflect the same standard of excellence customers have come to expect.

What is changing is how the company presents itself. In the months ahead, this rebrand will be accompanied by further updates across the brand experience - from visual identity and packaging to how NCL shows up across every channel and platform. Each of these changes will reflect the same standard of excellence customers have come to expect.

More Than 10 Years of Trust

This evolution comes at a time of significant momentum. Since 2015, NCL has grown from a small startup into an award-winning wellness brand available nationwide through Amazon, Walmart, Target+, TikTok Shop, eBay, and other major marketplaces. Along the way, the company has reached milestones that reflect the trust its community has placed in it:

200,000+ customers served worldwide

35+ million capsules sold

7,000+ verified customer reviews

Recognition in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

Multiple Stevie Awards from the American Business Awards

Named a 2025 and 2026 Gator100 Honoree

Three-time Global 100 winner for Best Health & Wellness Nutrition Manufacturer

"This rebrand isn't about changing who we are - it's about evolving how we present ourselves to match the brand our customers already know and trust," said Damon Sununtnasuk, Founder & CEO.

What This Means for Customers

For existing customers, nothing changes about the products they know and trust. The same formulations, manufacturing facilities, quality controls, and customer support team remain in place. Products sold as Natural Cure Labs and products sold as NCL are from the same company. Customers can continue to find NCL products on the company's website and through Amazon, Walmart, Target+, Kroger, eBay, and other major marketplaces.

NCL is grateful for every customer who has been part of this journey and is excited for what is to come.

Media Contact

NCL (Natural Cure Labs), NCL (Natural Cure Labs), 1 8003036214, [email protected], https://www.naturalcurelabs.com/

SOURCE NCL (Natural Cure Labs)