NCL (Formerly Natural Cure Labs) Unveils New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Its Position as a Leading Monolaurin Supplement Company

Natural Cure Labs, one of the most recognized monolaurin supplement brands in the United States, is officially transitioning to NCL - the same company, same formulations, and same science-backed standards, under a streamlined name.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Cure Labs, one of the most recognized monolaurin supplement brands in the United States, is officially transitioning to NCL. The company, founded in 2015, is adopting a streamlined brand identity while maintaining the same formulations, manufacturing standards, team, and commitment to quality its customers have trusted for more than a decade.
NCL stands for Natural Cure Labs. The name change reflects how customers and the team already refer to the company. Over the past 10+ years, "NCL" has become the natural shorthand for Natural Cure Labs - and this transition formalizes that identity. This is a name change and visual evolution only. Ownership, leadership, formulations, and values remain unchanged.
Same Mission, Sharper Identity
This transition is not a departure from who the company is - it is a natural progression. The values that have guided NCL from the very beginning remain unchanged: clean-label quality, third-party testing, science-backed formulations, and an unwavering commitment to transparency. What is changing is how the company presents itself. In the months ahead, this rebrand will be accompanied by further updates across the brand experience - from visual identity and packaging to how NCL shows up across every channel and platform. Each of these changes will reflect the same standard of excellence customers have come to expect.
What is changing is how the company presents itself. In the months ahead, this rebrand will be accompanied by further updates across the brand experience - from visual identity and packaging to how NCL shows up across every channel and platform. Each of these changes will reflect the same standard of excellence customers have come to expect.
More Than 10 Years of Trust
This evolution comes at a time of significant momentum. Since 2015, NCL has grown from a small startup into an award-winning wellness brand available nationwide through Amazon, Walmart, Target+, TikTok Shop, eBay, and other major marketplaces. Along the way, the company has reached milestones that reflect the trust its community has placed in it:
- 200,000+ customers served worldwide
- 35+ million capsules sold
- 7,000+ verified customer reviews
- Recognition in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies
- Multiple Stevie Awards from the American Business Awards
- Named a 2025 and 2026 Gator100 Honoree
- Three-time Global 100 winner for Best Health & Wellness Nutrition Manufacturer
"This rebrand isn't about changing who we are - it's about evolving how we present ourselves to match the brand our customers already know and trust," said Damon Sununtnasuk, Founder & CEO.
What This Means for Customers
For existing customers, nothing changes about the products they know and trust. The same formulations, manufacturing facilities, quality controls, and customer support team remain in place. Products sold as Natural Cure Labs and products sold as NCL are from the same company. Customers can continue to find NCL products on the company's website and through Amazon, Walmart, Target+, Kroger, eBay, and other major marketplaces.
NCL is grateful for every customer who has been part of this journey and is excited for what is to come.
Media Contact
NCL (Natural Cure Labs), NCL (Natural Cure Labs), 1 8003036214, [email protected], https://www.naturalcurelabs.com/
SOURCE NCL (Natural Cure Labs)
Share this article