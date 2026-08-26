NCL (Natural Cure Labs) Launches Ashwagandha with Magnesium as Part of Its Ongoing Brand Evolution

Our customers have been asking us to support more of their evening routine, and we are now delivering on that request with our Ashwagandha with Magnesium product. Post this

Expanding the NCL Product Lineup

Ashwagandha with Magnesium joins NCL's existing range of immune, metabolic, and general wellness formulas, developed using the same sourcing and testing standards already in-place to ensure quality and safe products. The company employs strict quality standards and a triple testing methodology, ensuring customers receive safe, transparent, and research-based products.

What's Inside NCL Ashwagandha with Magnesium

Each serving delivers 800 mg of KSM-66® Ashwagandha root extract alongside magnesium, L-Theanine, and vitamin B6. The formula is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and manufactured to the same clean-label standard as the rest of NCL's products, with third-party testing for identity and potency. The branded ingredient of KSM-66® Ashwagandha is a patented, root-only extract standardized to contain at least 5% withanolides and is supported by dozens of clinical trials.

Formulated to Support Balance

Ashwagandha with Magnesium is formulated to help support a healthy stress response and may help support relaxation and calm as part of a daily routine in healthy individuals. The formula is also intended to support restful sleep.

"When we talked about this evolution, it was always more than a new brand name – it includes entire category investments and products too," said Damon Sununtnasuk, Founder & CEO of NCL. "Ashwagandha with Magnesium is one of the first examples of that. Our customers have been asking us to support more of their evening routine, and we are following through on that."

Availability

Ashwagandha with Magnesium is available now on Amazon and at nclwellness.com, along with other major marketplaces including Walmart and TikTok Shop.

Further product launches are expected this year as part of the company's ongoing evolution.

About NCL

NCL develops and distributes research-backed dietary supplements made from naturally derived ingredients. The company specializes in immune and metabolic health products like Monolaurin and Level Off, offering clean-label formulas that are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and free from unnecessary additives. With a strong focus on transparency, quality, and scientific validation, NCL continues to empower individuals to take control of their health – naturally.

‡ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Press Inquiries, Natural Cure Labs LLC, 1 (800)303-6214, [email protected], nclwellness.com

SOURCE Natural Cure Labs LLC