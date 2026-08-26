NCL (Natural Cure Labs) Launches Ashwagandha with Magnesium as Part of Its Ongoing Brand Evolution

NCL adds an Ashwagandha with Magnesium formula to its lineup, expanding into daily rest and relaxation support as the brand's 2026 evolution continues.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCL announced today the launch of its new Ashwagandha with Magnesium product, designed to support normal sleep and relaxation in healthy individuals. This product is the latest addition in the company's lineup of wellness supplements, and an exciting expansion to the company's broader brand evolution.
The company announced in early 2026 a brand transition from 'Natural Cure Labs', which it had used since 2015, to NCL as part of its brand modernization efforts. in addition to the new name, NCL has taken other steps to expand and advance its market presence, including a completely redesigned website, updated packaging, and new product categories. The launch of Ashwagandha with Magnesium delivers one of the final pieces, expanding NCL's offering into daily rest and relaxation support, a new category alongside its existing immune wellness lineup.
Expanding the NCL Product Lineup
Ashwagandha with Magnesium joins NCL's existing range of immune, metabolic, and general wellness formulas, developed using the same sourcing and testing standards already in-place to ensure quality and safe products. The company employs strict quality standards and a triple testing methodology, ensuring customers receive safe, transparent, and research-based products.
What's Inside NCL Ashwagandha with Magnesium
Each serving delivers 800 mg of KSM-66® Ashwagandha root extract alongside magnesium, L-Theanine, and vitamin B6. The formula is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and manufactured to the same clean-label standard as the rest of NCL's products, with third-party testing for identity and potency. The branded ingredient of KSM-66® Ashwagandha is a patented, root-only extract standardized to contain at least 5% withanolides and is supported by dozens of clinical trials.
Formulated to Support Balance
Ashwagandha with Magnesium is formulated to help support a healthy stress response and may help support relaxation and calm as part of a daily routine in healthy individuals. The formula is also intended to support restful sleep.
"When we talked about this evolution, it was always more than a new brand name – it includes entire category investments and products too," said Damon Sununtnasuk, Founder & CEO of NCL. "Ashwagandha with Magnesium is one of the first examples of that. Our customers have been asking us to support more of their evening routine, and we are following through on that."
Availability
Ashwagandha with Magnesium is available now on Amazon and at nclwellness.com, along with other major marketplaces including Walmart and TikTok Shop.
Further product launches are expected this year as part of the company's ongoing evolution.
About NCL
NCL develops and distributes research-backed dietary supplements made from naturally derived ingredients. The company specializes in immune and metabolic health products like Monolaurin and Level Off, offering clean-label formulas that are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and free from unnecessary additives. With a strong focus on transparency, quality, and scientific validation, NCL continues to empower individuals to take control of their health – naturally.
‡ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Media Contact
Press Inquiries, Natural Cure Labs LLC, 1 (800)303-6214, [email protected], nclwellness.com
SOURCE Natural Cure Labs LLC
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