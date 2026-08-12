NCL (Natural Cure Labs) Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year

"Sustained growth like this is only possible when you stay committed to quality and transparency year after year." Post this

Founded in 2015, NCL has grown from a single monolaurin supplement into an award-winning wellness brand serving more than 200,000 customers worldwide. Its products are available through major marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop. To date, the company has sold more than 35 million capsules produced in FDA-registered, GMP-certified U.S. facilities and has earned over 7,000 verified customer reviews.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said Damon Sununtnasuk, Founder & CEO of NCL. "It reflects the consistency of our team and the trust of our customers. Sustained growth like this is only possible when you stay committed to quality and transparency year after year."

Back-to-Back Recognition

For NCL, appearing on the Inc. 5000 in consecutive years underscores a period of steady expansion. After debuting at No. 1645 in 2025, NCL climbed 758 spots to No. 887 this year as the company continued to scale its online footprint, customer base, and supply chain capacity while maintaining the clean-label standards that define the brand.

A Year of Momentum

The Inc. 5000 honor caps a period of continued recognition for NCL. Recent milestones include:

Winning its 10th Stevie® Award, marking its seventh consecutive year of recognition in The American Business Awards

Being named to the University of Florida's Gator100 for the second consecutive year

Completing a full website relaunch as part of its ongoing brand transition to NCL

Looking Ahead

NCL remains focused on expanding access to clean-label supplements, investing in product development, and continuing to earn customer trust. With new packaging rolling out and additional products in development, the company enters its second Inc. 5000 year building on the standards that have guided it since 2015.

For more information, visit nclwellness.com or contact [email protected].

About NCL (Natural Cure Labs)

NCL (Natural Cure Labs LLC) is a US-based dietary supplement company dedicated to producing clean-label, science-backed formulas that support everyday wellness. Since 2015, the company has served over 200,000 customers worldwide with over 7,000 public reviews, and earned more than 40 industry awards. Its products feature vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free formulas and are made in the USA with globally-sourced materials using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and third-party testing in ISO 17025-accredited labs. Trusted by health-conscious consumers and professionals alike, NCL is a leader in transparent, high-quality supplementation.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Press Inquiries, Natural Cure Labs LLC, 1 (800) 303-6214, [email protected], nclwellness.com

SOURCE Natural Cure Labs LLC