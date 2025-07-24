nCLOSE, Inc. Unveils Innovative Enclosure Solutions for MagTek's Latest DynaFlex II Go Secure Card Reader Authenticator

MagTek manufactures peripherals for point-of-sale, access, and authentication applications for the retail, restaurant, hospitality, healthcare, banking, and transportation industries; enclosure partners like nCLOSE, Inc. elevate these peripherals into full solutions.

SEAL BEACH, Calif., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagTek, a global leader in secure payment technology and security solutions, and nCLOSE, Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom solutions including enclosures, stands, kiosks, and mounting solutions, are excited to announce a new product line designed specifically for MagTek's DynaFlex II Go secure card reader authenticator. New innovative enclosures by nCLOSE enhance payment, access, and authentication solutions across industries including retail, hospitality, restaurants, and airlines.

The new nCLOSE "GO" Series and Elite Series enclosures are tailored to integrate seamlessly with the DynaFlex II Go, supporting tap, NFC, insert, and swipe functionalities in a sleek, all-in-one solution. The "GO" Series offers a lightweight, compact, mobile-friendly design, perfect for aprons with a click-in hand strap, optimized for the Apple iPad Mini A17/Mini 6 with a back-mounted DynaFlex II Go.

DynaFlex II Go is a secure mobile card reader equipped for payments and non-payments that is PCI PTS SCR 6.x SRED and built for P2PE solutions. It accepts tap, dip, and swipe payments; barcode, MIFARE®, and NTAG® for access and authentication; and Apple VAS, and Google Smart Tap protocols for digital wallets. Its small form factor makes it ideal for mobile enclosures, and its security makes it ideal for a wide range of industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and banking. And its EMV Common Kernel with the line of MagTek MMS Dyna Devices, makes integration faster and easier for ISVs.

"We like working with MagTek because we know they build reliable card readers," said Jimmy Durham, President of nCLOSE. "Their team provides all the help you need to create amazing payment solutions, and their manufacturing, support, and engineering are outstanding."

The Elite Series is employee / customer facing providing a side-mounted DynaFlex II Go configuration, compatible with iPad Mini® and iPad Air® (11" and 13"). nCLOSE optional quick release enables mobility with a hand-strap and/or shoulder-strap. nCLOSE enables functionality for fixed stations with nCLOSE's versatile stands such as the QSRKiosk or a variety of other wall-mounting solutions.

"nCLOSE enclosures for the DynaFlex II Go empower businesses with flexible, secure, and ruggedized solutions to suit modern payment needs," said Mary Durham, Director of Business Development at nCLOSE, Inc. "Whether for mobile or fixed applications, our products are designed to optimize efficiency and elevate the user experience across diverse industries."

For businesses seeking tailored solutions, nCLOSE provides custom design, prototyping, and manufacturing for iOS, Android, and Windows platforms, including private-label and all-in-one-box solutions. Additionally, nCLOSE can retrofit existing payment systems to incorporate the DynaFlex II Go, ensuring compatibility and enhanced functionality and protection.

"We are really excited nCLOSE, Inc. has integrated one of our newest card readers," said John Arato, MagTek Chief Sales Office. "We have a long-standing history with them incorporating our readers with great success. They have great solutions, and their custom cabling helps solve challenges integrators run into when developing a point-of-sale solution."

For more information on the DynaFlex II Go, contact [email protected], call 562-546-6400, or go to https://www.magtek.com/product/dynaflex-ii-go. For more information about nCLOSE's DynaFlex II Go enclosures or to explore custom solutions for your business, visit https://posenclosures.com/page/3/?s=magtek or contact nCLOSE offices at 310-264-4096. If you are attending RSPA's RetailNow 2025 event, stop by MagTek booth #514 and nCLOSE Booth #545, July 27-29th, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About nCLOSE

nCLOSE is a technology company that designs, prototypes, and manufactures tablet POS enclosures, mounts, charging circuits, custom cable harnesses and accessories for any business looking to accept payments or utilize mobile devices. nCLOSE custom designs, streamlines and enhances functionality between two or more devices to help them function as one. nCLOSE uses customer specific tablet models and payment devices (Tap, EMV, Chip + MSR, MSR, NFC, etc.), barcode scanners and more all while creating a sexy, sleek, and functional solution or modular design for our customers' needs. nCLOSE also offers security solutions to help prevent credit card skimming. nCLOSE capabilities include rapid design, prototyping and manufacturing in CNC, plastic injection and electrical engineering including custom charging circuits and adapters. At nCLOSE, we make your dreams a reality by using the existing infrastructure you have (tablet, reader, processor, etc.) and creating a solution to meet those specific needs; plus when combined with our modular products, nCLOSE enables the ability to make complete solutions quickly, easily and affordable. Private labeling and custom colors are available.

