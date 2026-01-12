nCLOSE Showcases Line of Products for MagTek DynaFlex II Go While Expanding Local Manufacturing

"Customers are interested in expanding their payment acceptance capabilities in both fixed and mobile environments. MagTek offers amazing hardware and integrated capabilities" - Jimmy Durham, President of nCLOSE Post this

"Integrating the MagTek DynaFlex II Go makes sense," said Jimmy Durham, President of nCLOSE. "Customers are interested in expanding their payment acceptance capabilities in both fixed and mobile environments. MagTek offers amazing hardware and integrated capabilities, we complement and enhance the functionality by improving our customer experience! Having a device that can handle both payments and access, with NFC Card Emulation capability allows us to offer our customers more in an enclosure."

nCLOSE offers a broad range of fixed and mobile enclosure solutions designed for MagTek's DynaFlex II Go, from compact handheld options like the lightweight nCLOSE Mini GO for mobile use to the robust Elite Series for countertop and kiosk installations. As a leading designer and manufacturer of custom tablet POS enclosures, mounts, and kiosks, nCLOSE enables retailers to deploy flexible, secure, and modular payment systems across mobile, fixed, attended, and unattended environments on iOS, Android, and Windows platforms.

In 2025, nCLOSE expanded its in-house manufacturing with advanced laser cutting and powder-coat finishing, complementing its overseas production. This allows rapid prototyping through full production in days, making it easy for retailers and touchscreen providers to upgrade or retrofit existing kiosks without costly replacements, while quickly integrating the latest payment devices and peripherals.

"Our relationship with nCLOSE is built on a shared commitment to relentless innovation," said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer of MagTek. "Their ability to move from rapid design and prototyping to full-scale production in just a few days is a game-changer for our clients. The ability to fulfill immediate market demands and deliver custom, high-quality solutions with unparalleled efficiency is game changing in such a competitive market."

These adaptable solutions apply across diverse markets, with strong benefits in retail, hospitality, quick-service restaurants, airlines, service industries, and healthcare. By securely housing the DynaFlex II Go and other MagTek devices in protective enclosures, nCLOSE provides durable, high-security payment options suited to demanding, high-traffic retail settings.

For more information regarding DynaFlex II Go please contact MagTek at 562-546-6400, visit www.magtek.com, or email [email protected]. Or visit MagTek at the NRF Show, NYC, NY, Jacob Javits Convention Center, Booth #6165, Jan 11 – 13, 2026. For more information about nCLOSE's DynaFlex II Go enclosures or to explore custom solutions for your business, visit https://posenclosures.com/page/3/?s=magtek or contact nCLOSE offices at 310-264-4096.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About nCLOSE

nCLOSE is a technology company that designs, prototypes, and manufactures tablet POS enclosures, mounts, charging circuits, custom cable harnesses and accessories for any business looking to accept payments or utilize mobile devices. nCLOSE custom designs, streamlines and enhances functionality between two or more devices to help them function as one. nCLOSE uses customer specific tablet and display models and payment devices (Tap, EMV, Chip + MSR, MSR, NFC, etc.), barcode scanners and more all while creating a sexy, sleek, and functional solution or modular design for our customers' needs. nCLOSE also offers security solutions to help prevent credit card skimming. nCLOSE capabilities include rapid design, prototyping and manufacturing in CNC, plastic injection and electrical engineering including custom charging circuits and adapters. At nCLOSE, we make your dreams a reality by using the existing infrastructure you have (tablet, reader, processor, etc.) and creating a solution to meet those specific needs; plus when combined with our modular products, nCLOSE enables the ability to make complete solutions quickly, easily and affordable. Private labeling and custom colors are available.

For more information:

Jimmy Durham, President

nCLOSE, Inc.

[email protected]

310-264-4096

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, Inc, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

