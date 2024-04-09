nClouds Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of Foghorn Consulting

"As Foghorn Consulting becomes part of the nClouds family, we're excited about the opportunity to grow our offerings and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions for our clients in the cloud landscape," said Foghorn Principal Ryan Fackett. Post this

nClouds is a leader in cloud and data migrations, application modernization, security and compliance, managed services, and DevOps. nClouds was North America's top AWS SaaS Competency Partner in 2023 based on production workloads, and has achieved 28 AWS certifications, including AWS Competency and AWS Service Delivery designations, as well as being a member of several AWS Partner Programs.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Foghorn," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO of nClouds. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our long-term vision of expanding our capabilities and enhancing the value we offer to our clients. Together, we will be able to deliver even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of the cloud solutions market."

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies as the combined organization will serve hundreds of customers across a diverse set of industries, including healthcare, life sciences, software, financial services, manufacturing, energy, and the public sector.

nClouds is acquiring Foghorn Consulting from Centersquare, which purchased Foghorn in 2021. Centersquare has grown significantly during the past few years through its unified offering of colocation, connectivity, cloud engineering, and build-to-suit developments.

Charles Thayne Capital and Shaun Ritchie first invested in nClouds in 2022 to enable nClouds to accelerate its pace of innovation while continuing to provide best-in-class services to its high-profile customer base. In addition, the investment provided nClouds with the resources to expand its operations and sales team, supporting customers in both the public sector and commercial space, and to pursue geographic expansion.

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner focused on helping organizations accelerate innovation. We partner with our customers to migrate, modernize and manage cloud operations initiatives to support their digital transformation journeys. We provide high-performance consulting and support solutions for every stage of the cloud journey, enabling our customers to improve business agility and innovation velocity, reduce operational costs, and improve workforce efficiencies. nClouds' core practices include cloud migration and modernization, DevOps, security and compliance, FinOps and managed services. Learn more at nclouds.com.

Selected industry recognition: CRN MSP 500 – Pioneer 250 (2021–2024), CRN Fast Growth 150 – 2021 (CRN named nClouds the No. 10 fastest-growing IT solution provider in North America), HFS Hot Vendor (2018) and DevOps Dozen – Best New DevOps Solutions Company (2017).

About Foghorn Consulting

Foghorn Consulting, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner has been a cloud technology center of excellence since its founding in San Francisco in 2008. Foghorn's expertise includes Infrastructure as Code, CI/CD pipelines, and self-healing environments, and caters to a diverse clientele ranging from startups to global SaaS companies and Fortune 100 corporations.

