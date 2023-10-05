nClouds Accelerates Innovation with Acquisition of Cloudnexa

"The combined team's experience working in both private and public sectors gives our organization deep skill sets to help our customers innovate faster, transform digitally and achieve their business goals," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO of nClouds. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to join forces with Cloudnexa," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO of nClouds. "Cloudnexa's proven success in helping companies with federal and other compliance programs, as well as deep cloud security expertise, combined with nClouds' leadership in cloud and data migrations, application modernization, managed services and DevOps, gives the company significant penetration into major market segments. In addition, the combined team's experience working in both private and public sectors gives our organization deep skill sets to help our customers innovate faster, transform digitally and achieve their business goals."

The acquisition will enable the company to accelerate innovation on the AWS platform while keeping security and compliance top of mind. "Teaming up with nClouds allows us to merge our combined cutting-edge technologies and service solutions with focused compliance and governance expertise," said MJ DiBerardino, CEO of Cloudnexa. "This powerful combination will strengthen and expand our combined capabilities, accelerate innovation, and provide market-leading solutions for our customers."

Charles Thayne Capital and Shaun Ritchie first invested in nClouds in 2022 to enable nClouds to accelerate its pace of innovation while continuing to provide best-in-class services to its high-profile customer base. In addition, the investment provided nClouds with the resources to expand its operations and sales team, supporting customers in both the public sector and commercial space, and to pursue geographic expansion.

ABOUT NCLOUDS

nClouds is an award-winning, technology-enabled provider of cloud and DevOps services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions on the cloud that enable organizations to deliver innovation faster. nClouds provides services in the areas of modern cloud operations, DevOps, cloud migration, site reliability engineering (SRE), data and analytics, 24/7 support and staff augmentation. The company is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and a leading public cloud MSP. For more information, visit nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds.

Selected industry recognition: CRN MSP 500 - Pioneer 250 (2021-2023), Channel E2E Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs (2019-2022), CRN Fast Growth 150 - 2021 (CRN named nClouds the #10 fastest-growing IT solution provider in North America), HFS Hot Vendor (2018) and DevOps Dozen - Best New DevOps Solutions Company (2017).

ABOUT CLOUDNEXA

Cloudnexa, an AWS Premier Consulting and Managed Service Partner, has been a Cloud technology center of excellence since its founding in Philadelphia in 2008. Cloudnexa focuses on medium to large enterprises in GovTech, HealthTech and FinTech industries by helping them become more scalable and agile by using the cloud. Cloudnexa innovates continuously to expand its managed and professional services to meet clients' growing demands. The unique methodologies and value-driven services enable clients to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing industry.

