nClouds Appoints Former AWS Startup Executive Brad Winney as New Chief Executive Officer

Shaun Ritchie, who acquired nClouds two years ago along with Charles Thayne Capital, has served as the company's CEO since its acquisition. Shaun will move into the Board Chairman role, spearheading the company's inorganic growth through additional mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances.

"Brad is an incredible leader and a wonderful human being, and I'm grateful for the knowledge and experience he brings to our collective table," Ritchie said. "Having been a CEO multiple times in his career, he knows the rigors of the role and has developed a leadership style that works well with this team. I am excited for this next stage of our company's journey to not only become the most trusted consulting partner in the AWS ecosystem but also fulfill the promise of the cloud for every one of our customers."

Most recently, Winney served in leadership positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS) for nearly five years until the end of 2023. Winney was a founding team leader of the AWS Global Startup Organization. As part of that effort, Winney led a $1B+ business unit focused on helping thousands of startups build their business on the cloud, raise investment funding and hone their go-to-market and co-sell strategies.

The cloud computing market is expected to grow from $676.29 billion in 2024 to approximately $2,291.59 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 16.5%. With Winney's leadership, nClouds is poised to capitalize on this growth trajectory while delivering outstanding business outcomes to clients. Within the last year, nClouds has grown significantly with the acquisition of two companies: Cloudnexa and Foghorn.

"I am excited to join nClouds at such a pivotal time for both the company and the cloud services industry at large," Winney said. "What Shaun, Kelly [Chamberlain, nClouds' COO], and the rest of the nClouds team have accomplished in a short period of time is impressive. Their integration of the nClouds, Cloudnexa and Foghorn teams has created a great platform to build on as this market continues to expand rapidly. I look forward to working with the entire nClouds team to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and capture an increasing share of the market in the process."

nClouds is an award-winning provider of a broad range of cloud services, including GenAI, Security and Compliance, DevOps and FinOps. The company partners with SaaS ISVs, startups and SMB customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions on the cloud that enable them to deliver innovation faster and more securely. The company is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and a leading public cloud MSP. For more information, visit nclouds.com.

