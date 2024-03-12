nClouds Attains the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency and Recognition on CRN's MSP 500 List

"nClouds has quite literally built our business to help growth companies achieve their digital transformation objectives on AWS with cloud consulting and strategy, DevOps, migration and modernization services, security and compliance, cost optimization and more," said Shaun Ritchie, nClouds CEO. Post this

"We are thrilled to achieve the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO at nClouds. "nClouds has quite literally built our business to help growth companies achieve their digital transformation objectives on AWS with cloud consulting and strategy, DevOps, migration and modernization services, security and compliance, cost optimization and more."

AWS enables scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions for startups and global enterprises alike. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

nClouds was also recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as a member of the 2024 MSP 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category, recognizing MSPs focused largely on providing managed services to the SMB market.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing North America's top managed service providers (MSPs). It highlights the critical role MSPs play in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions and optimize return on investment. This marks the fourth consecutive year that nClouds has been named to CRN's MSP 500 list, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to excellence in managed services.

In addition to its MSP momentum, nClouds achieved another significant milestone by attaining over 200 AWS Certifications within its team. This distinction underscores nClouds' relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional cloud solutions to its clients. The 200 AWS Certifications are complemented by an impressive 28 AWS designations across APN Partner Programs, including the AWS Competency Program and the AWS Service Delivery Partner Program, demonstrating the company's commitment to continuous learning and expertise in architecting secure, scalable and cost-effective solutions on AWS.

nClouds is an award-winning Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner focused on helping organizations accelerate innovation. We partner with our customers to migrate, modernize and manage cloud operations initiatives to support their digital transformation journeys. We provide high-performance consulting and support solutions for every stage of the cloud journey, enabling our customers to improve business agility and innovation velocity, reduce operational costs and improve workforce efficiencies. nClouds' core practices include cloud migration and modernization, DevOps, security and compliance, FinOps and managed services. Learn more at nclouds.com.

