nClouds Named a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award Finalist for MSP and SaaS Categories

nClouds recognized as MSP Partner of the Year and SaaS SI Partner of the Year finalist, ranking highly among the many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation.
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nClouds is excited to announce that it is a finalist for two 2024 Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe who are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
nClouds has been named a finalist for MSP Partner of the Year. This award recognizes top AWS managed service providers (MSPs) that provide end-to-end AWS solutions to customers at any stage of the cloud journey — from consultation on initial solution design to building applications and providing ongoing optimization and support. nClouds was also named a finalist for SaaS SI Partner of the Year, a data-driven award category that recognizes top partners with the AWS SaaS Competency and deep experience helping organizations design and build software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-native solutions on AWS.
The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. nClouds' next-generation managed services offer 24/7 access to expert engineers, advanced tooling, and cutting-edge strategies to elevate customers' operational excellence. For SaaS, nClouds aims to enable customers' SaaS solution infrastructure to empower intelligent automation, high availability, scalability, and enhanced security and compliance.
"We're thrilled to receive the Partner of Year Finalist recognition from AWS for not just one but two of our core businesses: MSP and SaaS," said Brad Winney, nClouds CEO. "Teaming with our customers and AWS, we consistently deliver innovative cloud solutions that empower our customers to achieve their business goals."
The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global levels. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis on customer success use cases.
In addition, several data-driven award categories were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.
The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.
nClouds is an award-winning Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner focused on helping organizations accelerate innovation. We partner with our customers to migrate, modernize, and manage cloud operations initiatives to support their digital transformation journeys. We provide high-performance consulting and support solutions for every stage of the cloud journey, enabling our customers to improve business agility and innovation velocity, reduce operational costs, and improve workforce efficiencies. nClouds' core practices include cloud migration and modernization, AI, DevOps, security and compliance, FinOps, and managed services. Learn more at nclouds.com.
