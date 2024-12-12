nClouds Named a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award Finalist for MSP and SaaS Categories

"Teaming with our customers and AWS, we consistently deliver innovative cloud solutions that empower our customers to achieve their business goals," said Brad Winney, nClouds CEO. Post this

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. nClouds' next-generation managed services offer 24/7 access to expert engineers, advanced tooling, and cutting-edge strategies to elevate customers' operational excellence. For SaaS, nClouds aims to enable customers' SaaS solution infrastructure to empower intelligent automation, high availability, scalability, and enhanced security and compliance.

"We're thrilled to receive the Partner of Year Finalist recognition from AWS for not just one but two of our core businesses: MSP and SaaS," said Brad Winney, nClouds CEO. "Teaming with our customers and AWS, we consistently deliver innovative cloud solutions that empower our customers to achieve their business goals."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global levels. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis on customer success use cases.

In addition, several data-driven award categories were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About

nClouds is an award-winning Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner focused on helping organizations accelerate innovation. We partner with our customers to migrate, modernize, and manage cloud operations initiatives to support their digital transformation journeys. We provide high-performance consulting and support solutions for every stage of the cloud journey, enabling our customers to improve business agility and innovation velocity, reduce operational costs, and improve workforce efficiencies. nClouds' core practices include cloud migration and modernization, AI, DevOps, security and compliance, FinOps, and managed services. Learn more at nclouds.com.

Media Contact

GraceAnn De Cesaris, nClouds, (866) 673-9330, [email protected], https://www.nclouds.com/

SOURCE nClouds