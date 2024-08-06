NCPDP Announces 2024 Virtual Educational Summit, Focused on Industry Preparedness for its CMS/ONC-Named Health IT Standards

Register to learn from the experts and prepare for implementation of updated versions of NCPDP's SCRIPT and Formulary & Benefit Standards and the newly named NCPDP Real Time Prescription Benefit Standard.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registration is now open for NCPDP's 2024 Virtual Educational Summit, "FAST FORWARD to the Future of Prescribing with the Named SCRIPT, F&B and RTPB Standards," which will be held virtually from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 16 and 17. NCPDP is providing this essential education to help healthcare and pharmacy industry professionals plan ahead for implementation of the newly mandated standards versions named by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in a recent final rule: NCPDP SCRIPT Standard Version 2023011; the NCPDP Formulary & Benefit Standard Version 60; and NCPDP Real-Time Prescription Benefit (RTPB) Standard Version 13. To achieve alignment across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) is also adopting these standards versions. Implementation deadlines are January 1st in 2027 and 2028.

Who Should Attend

The standards impact stakeholders involved in prescribing, processing and dispensing prescription medications. Attendees include health information technology (IT) professionals; EHR/EMR vendors; ePrescribing vendors; product managers; consultants; programmers; operations professionals; business analysts; system analysts; professionals in compliance; testing/certification professionals; implementation managers/coordinators; trainers of new software/applications; and others involved in ensuring effective implementation and use of the standards to benefit patients and healthcare providers.

Take Advantage of In-Depth Sessions & the Opportunity to Learn and Ask Questions of the Experts

NCPDP's 2024 Educational Summit agenda includes a total of 12 sessions, led by NCPDP Member Leaders who have led or participated in the development of the enhanced standards.

Topics include:

NCPDP Formulary and Benefit (F & B) Standard: Next Generation of Drug Savings and Clinical Support

Unlocking the Potential: The Infinite Possibilities of NCPDP Extensibility

Is It Covered? Requesting Patient Benefit Information

RTPB Response Transaction Deep Dive

SCRIPT Changes: What's New in v2023011

In the Know: Understanding Medication Element Changes

Preparing for NCPDP SCRIPT Changes to CancelRx, RxChange, and RxRenewal Transactions

Updates to Prior Authorization Messages

Filling the Gaps with RxFill

Interoperability Advancements: SCRIPT for Long Term and Post Acute Care

The event moderator is Anne S. Johnston, R.Ph., NCPDP Standardization Committee Chair, and Managing Director, Enterprise Data Governance, Evernorth.

Confirmed speakers include NCPDP Work Group Co-Chairs and/or Task Group Leads: Nick Chambers, Product Manager, Surescripts; Terri Condon, Manager, Product Management, Surescripts; Dylan Fox, Pharm.D., Manager, Network Operations, CVS Health; Sonya Oetting, NSC-II, Director of Network Services, Prescryptive Health, Inc.; Roger Pinsonneault, R.Ph., Senior Vice President, Product Innovation, Gemini Health; Erin Rose, Manager, Electronic Prescribing, Walgreen Co.; Mike Rosenthal, Vice President, Software Engineering, Surescripts; Katie Russell, MPH, Manager, Standards Development and Engagement, CoverMyMeds; Adam Souza, Lead Director, Software Engineering, CVS Health; Tim Stolldorf, Integration Engineer, Epic; Laura Topor, President, Granada Health, Inc.; Bruce Wilkinson, MBA, Founder and CEO, Benmedica.

NCPDP's Educational Summit is open to members and nonmembers. Register by September 21, 2024, to take advantage of the discounted Early Bird rate of $475 for NCPDP Members and $700 for Non-members. To register for NCPDP's 2024 Educational Summit, visit https://ncpdp.org/Educational-Summit.aspx.

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a not-for-profit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) consisting of more than 1,300 members representing entities including, but not limited to, claims processors, data management and analysis vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurers, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and system vendors and other parties interested in electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of the healthcare industry. NCPDP provides a forum wherein our diverse membership can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance for promoting information exchanges related to medications, supplies and services within the healthcare system.

NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 3.7 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking program for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group Meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

