NCPDP Announces Emmy-Winning David Pogue to Deliver Keynote Address for Its 2024 Annual Conference "Innovation Starts Here"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that David Pogue, the Emmy Award-winning CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, NOVA host, and former New York Times columnist, will give a captivating keynote address at its 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "Innovation Starts Here". The Annual Conference, which will be held May 6-8, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona, is expected to draw more than 700 attendees representing a broad cross-section of pharmacy and other healthcare-related industry segments.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Pogue inspire our conference attendees, including NCPDP members who are forging ahead with innovations in healthcare technology, enabled by standards and solutions developed at NCPDP," explained Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "Mr. Pogue will bring a diverse, interdisciplinary perspective that will motivate NCPDP's Annual Conference attendees to think differently about the future of healthcare technology."

David Pogue is a go-to expert on disruptive tech and science in a fast-changing world as a New York Times bestselling author, beloved CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, NOVA host on PBS and New York Times contributor. Whether he's covering AI, autonomous vehicles, the future of technology in healthcare, a post-robot world or climate change, David is a master communicator who brings even the most non-technical audiences up to speed. His highly entertaining keynotes prove that science and technology blend brilliantly with storytelling, humor and, frequently, music and song. David provides invaluable insights on how technology impacts our work, businesses, health, society, and connections with each other—now and into the future.

David has been at the forefront of new and emerging tech trends for decades. For 13 years, he wrote the weekly tech column for the New York Times. For a decade, he wrote a monthly column for Scientific American. His work on CBS Sunday Morning has won him seven Emmy awards. David is one of the world's bestselling "how-to" authors, with more than 120 titles and 3 million copies in print. These include seven books in the For Dummies series, his New York Times bestselling Pogue's Basics series of essential tips and shortcuts, and the Missing Manual series of computer books. His 2021 book, How to Prepare for Climate Change (Simon & Schuster), provides practical advice on preparing for an era of extreme weather events and other climate-caused chaos.

With broad appeal to general, business, healthcare, and tech audiences alike, David brings expansive knowledge, engaging wit and an occasional song to center stage. Audiences leave as informed as they are entertained, with an enlightened perspective of the state of science and technology today—and how it's shaping everyone's tomorrow.

NCPDP's 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference "Innovation Starts Here" is open to all healthcare industry stakeholders. To register for the conference visit https://ncpdp.org/ac/register.aspx. The Early Bird rate is available through February 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. MST.

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a not-for-profit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) consisting of more than 1,500 members representing entities including, but not limited to, claims processors, data management and analysis vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurers, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and system vendors and other parties interested in electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of the healthcare industry. NCPDP provides a forum wherein our diverse membership can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance for promoting information exchanges related to medications, supplies and services within the healthcare system.

NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 3.7 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking program for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group Meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

