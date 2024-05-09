NCPDP Announces Highlights from its 2024 Annual Conference, "Innovation Starts Here"

Highlights Include Keynotes on Future of Pharmacy and Technology Innovation, Newly Elected Board Members, Award Recipients and More

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today highlights from its 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference, Innovation Starts Here. "NCPDP's standards and guidance are inherently innovative, and the work we continue to do will expand interoperability to support the evolving role of pharmacists as an integral part of the patient care team" said Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "The goal is to relieve pharmacists of administrative burdens so they can operate at the top of their license and receive payment for their clinical services." The Annual Conference included riveting keynote speakers, topical educational sessions, big reveals on member and industry award recipients, and networking opportunities.

The conference opened with a powerhouse Keynote panel Pharmacists Today…5 Years from Now…10 Years from Now and Beyond with six high-profile experts featuring government officials, pharmacy visionaries, patient advocacy champions, and industry analysts on key topics including reimbursement, workforce challenges and opportunities, policy/regulation, and more.

Emmy-winning Keynote speaker, David Pogue, a best-selling author, journalist and the go-to expert on disruptive tech and science in a fast-changing world, gave a highly informative and entertaining address on the future of healthcare and artificial intelligence. Featured speaker and conference favorite, Doug Long, returned to deliver his informative IQVIA™ Market Trends Report, with co-presenter Scott Biggs. Rockstar-turned-motivator and closing Keynoter Mark Schulman, gave a high-energy and thrilling performance while teaching secrets to "Hacking the Rockstar Attitude".

Board of Trustees: Christian Tadrus , Independent Pharmacist, was appointed Chair of the NCPDP Board of Trustees. Mindy D. Smith , R.Ph., M.H.A., TabulaRasa Healthcare/ExactCare Pharmacy, was appointed Vice Chair of the NCPDP Board of Trustees. NCPDP 2024-2025 Board of Trustees' newly elected members took office: Jeff Deitch , CEO, InfoWerks, Timothy (Tim) Fensky , R.Ph., Chief Operations Officer, Masspack LTC, and Christopher (Chris) Mendez , MBA, Vice President, Data Strategy and Operations, Mercalis (Previously TrialCard).

NCPDP's 2025 Annual Technology & Business Conference will be held May 5-7, 2025, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a not-for-profit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) consisting of more than 1,500 members representing entities including, but not limited to, claims processors, data management and analysis vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurers, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and system vendors and other parties interested in electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of the healthcare industry. NCPDP provides a forum wherein our diverse membership can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance for promoting information exchanges related to medications, supplies and services within the healthcare system.

NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

