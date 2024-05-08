NCPDP Announces its 2024 Champion Award Recipient at #NCPDP24

Long-Time Leader and Advocate Shelly Spiro Is Recognized as the 2024 NCPDP Champion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today at its Annual Technology & Business Conference, NCPDP announced its 2024 Champion Award recipient, Shelly Spiro, Executive Director at Pharmacy HIT Collaborative and President and CEO of Spiro Consulting. NCPDP's Champion Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments or work to improve patient care by actively supporting NCPDP members and its initiatives.

NCPDP President & CEO Lee Ann Stember stated, "We are pleased to present this award to Shelly, a long-time participant of NCPDP, Work Group Co-Chair and Leader of multiple Task Groups. She has been a staunch advocate of pharmacy – and specifically NCPDP – in other standards organizations and in government and regulatory initiatives on interoperability."

As Executive Director of the Pharmacy HIT Collaborative, Shelly led industry initiatives on Pharmacy Interoperability for 19 years, helping to support adoption of NCPDP standards to support patient care and business activities. Shelly was also instrumental in supporting awareness of NCPDP's standards and its subject matter expertise with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) and other government agencies, as well as broader healthcare industry participants and consumers.

Spiro recently co-led the Pharmacy Interoperability and Emerging Therapeutics Task Force 2023 for the ONC's HITAC (Health Information Technology Advisory Committee). The charge of the Task Force was to identify recommendations to support interoperability between pharmacy constituents, and the exchange of information necessary for medication management, patient safety, and consumer engagement. Spiro was instrumental in navigating patient advocate, public health representatives, physicians, pharmacies and pharmacists, systems vendors and data intermediaries' presentations and discussions that raised regulatory awareness about interoperability challenges and available data standards solutions. Throughout the process, Spiro educated and informed broader healthcare industry participants and consumers about the pharmacy industry and solutions that have been developed by NCPDP to help address current industry interests and needs.

The Pharmacy Interoperability and Emerging Therapeutics Task Force's technical and policy recommendations were accepted by the HITAC unanimously on November 9, 2023. The final recommendations included reference to many of NCPDP's strategic initiatives, citation of existing NCPDP standards, recognition of the need for equal funding of data standards organizations and of NCPDP as a necessary entity to engage with in future discussions.

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a not-for-profit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) consisting of more than 1,500 members representing entities including, but not limited to, claims processors, data management and analysis vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurers, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and system vendors and other parties interested in electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of the healthcare industry. NCPDP provides a forum wherein our diverse membership can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance for promoting information exchanges related to medications, supplies and services within the healthcare system.

NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

