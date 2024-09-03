NCPDP Announces Pooja Babbrah, MBA as the New Executive Vice President, Strategy & Industry Alignment

Newly Created Executive Position to Increase Industry Collaboration and Awareness of NCPDP's Strategic Focus of Supporting the Healthcare Industry and Fostering Standards and Services That Promote the Common Good.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that Pooja Babbrah, MBA has joined NCPDP as its Executive Vice President, Strategy & Industry Alignment. In this newly created position, Babbrah will further enhance NCPDP's relationships among regulatory and other standards development organizations to advance pharmacy initiatives that support better healthcare interoperability, care coordination, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

"I couldn't be more excited to join NCPDP and bring my industry experience to the organization", said Babbrah. "I have gotten to know the NCPDP staff over the past ten years as a member, board member and prior board chair and I'm thrilled to now have an opportunity to join the team. I have a passion for improving the patient and caregiver experience through technology, policy and standards and over the past few years have really started to focus on pharmacy initiatives in these areas to help improve patient outcomes. This role will allow me to focus on advancing these pharmacy initiatives that not only support the organization's vision and purpose but will allow me to impact the healthcare industry in such a meaningful way."

Babbrah is a well-known industry leader, who most recently was the Pharmacy and PBM Practice Lead for Point-of-Care Partners. Babbrah has worked closely with Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies including Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy Office and Office of the National Coordinator (ASTP/ONC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Food and Drug Administration. Recently, Babbrah was asked to participate as a subject matter expert on two ASTP/ONC Health Information Technology Advisory Committee workgroups. These included the Pharmacy Interoperability and Emerging Therapeutics Task Force which identified recommendations that support interoperability between pharmacy constituents and the broader healthcare ecosystem, and the Interoperability Standards Workgroup (ISWG) where recommendations for new data classes related to medications for US Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) were developed. Additionally, Babbrah worked with and supported many colleagues in the HL7® accelerators including CARIN Alliance, Da Vinci, Gravity, CodeX, and FAST.

Babbrah is a long-standing and active NCPDP member leader. Before joining NCPDP, she served as an NCPDP Board of Trustees Member and prior Chair, and member on NCPDP's Strategic Planning Committee, Finance Committee, Compensation Committee and Bylaws Committee. She has also served as Co-Chair of NCPDP's Work Group 18.

"It is an honor to find an outstanding individual who has an immense wealth of industry acumen, spanning both interoperability and the pharmacist's increasing role in patient health, and who closely aligns with our core values. We are thrilled to have Pooja join our incredibly talented and experienced leadership team" shared Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "With her support and our continuing growth, I am extremely confident in the future of NCPDP as we look to further connect the healthcare ecosystem. "

