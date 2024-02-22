NCPDP Announces Rockstar Mark Schulman - Drummer for P!NK - as Keynote Speaker for Its 2024 Annual Conference, "Innovation Starts Here"

World-class Musician Turned Motivator Who Has Worked with Other Legends Including Foreigner, Billy Idol and Cher Will Engage and Inspire Conference Attendees by Unlocking the Secrets to "Hacking the Rockstar Attitude". Take Advantage of the Early Bird Rate When Registering by February 26th.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that Mark Schulman, real-life rockstar-turned-motivator, will give a high-energy keynote address about how to apply confidence as a philosophy to achieve your goals at NCPDP's 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "Innovation Starts Here". The Annual Conference, which will be held May 6-8, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona, is expected to draw more than 700 attendees representing a broad cross-section of pharmacy and other healthcare-related industry segments.

Mark has performed for sold-out audiences all over the world as the drummer for some of the greatest artists of all time, including P!nk, Foreigner, Billy Idol, and Cher. His dynamic energy, expertise, and passion for music and technology make him a perfect fit for NCPDP's 2024 Annual Conference. Having performed for over a billion people throughout his career, Mark unlocks the Rockstar Attitude by incorporating his powerful business philosophy and innovative strategic content with engaging multimedia and live drumming performances. Through Mark's high-energy speaking style, strategic business expertise, and dynamic, interactive musical activities, he teaches audiences to express their own rhythms, fortify individual strengths, and enhance emotional connections with colleagues and families.

"I am very excited to welcome world-class drummer Mark Schulman as our Keynote Speaker to mix things up and show how our industry can benefit from taking in different perspectives when approaching a changing and uncertain future," says Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "With his unique ability to connect with the audience, Mark will energize and motivate attendees to think beyond boundaries and evolve their mindset to achieve a new level of performance and opportunities for growth and innovation."

Mark's presentations have the excitement of a Rock concert with the transformational results of a cutting-edge keynote. His presentations allow viewers to break the boundaries of possibility and performance while rocking out to an unforgettable mix of live drumming, interactive performances, and compelling stories from Mark's intimate experiences from over 30 years of touring with legendary artists. In May 2021, Mark was awarded the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) Designation, an honor held by only 17% of his peers.

NCPDP's 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference "Innovation Starts Here" is open to all healthcare industry stakeholders. To register for the conference visit https://ncpdp.org/ac/register.aspx. The Early Bird rate is available through February 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. MST.

The complimentary media registration form can be downloaded here.

For real-time updates before and during the event, follow @NCPDP on X, NCPDP on LinkedIn, or join the discussion using NCPDP's 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference hashtag: #NCPDP24.

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a not-for-profit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) consisting of more than 1,500 members representing entities including, but not limited to, claims processors, data management and analysis vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurers, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and system vendors and other parties interested in electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of the healthcare industry. NCPDP provides a forum wherein our diverse membership can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance for promoting information exchanges related to medications, supplies and services within the healthcare system.

NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 3.7 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking program for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group Meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

Media Contact

Janet Cabibbo, NCPDP, 480-477-1000 x 104, [email protected], www.NCPDP.org

Maggie Bruce, NCPDP, 480-477-1000 x144, [email protected], www.NCPDP.org

Twitter

SOURCE NCPDP