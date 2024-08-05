NCPDP Announces the Call for Proposals for its 2025 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "ALL IN for Connected Care"

Deadline to submit a proposal is October 4, 2024. NCPDP's national pharmacy and healthcare industry conference will take place May 5-7, 2025, in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announces the call for proposals for the NCPDP 2025 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "ALL IN for Connected Care", which will be held May 5-7, 2025, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. NCPDP's national conference draws approximately 700 attendees from across the healthcare industry, including technical, business, and executive representatives from health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, retail and independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, long-term care providers, healthcare consultants, technology vendors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesale drug distributors, database management organizations and others. The deadline to submit a proposal is October 4, 2024.

"We are going 'ALL IN for Connected Care' at our 2025 Annual Conference," explained Lee Ann Stember, NCPDP President & CEO. "NCPDP's member volunteers are dedicated industry professionals, contributing their time and expertise to build upon our standards, which are foundational for an interoperable healthcare ecosystem. Our members, leaders and staff are "all in," wholly dedicated to connecting care by collaborating across the industry to bridge gaps across medical and pharmacy, innovating to support new models of care and novel therapies, and advancing the role of the pharmacist as the medication experts and trusted patient care providers. Join us and be a part of groundbreaking transformation in healthcare."

NCPDP welcomes pharmacy and healthcare IT professionals, subject matter experts, clinicians, entrepreneurs, and other leaders to submit a proposal to present an educational session at #NCPDP25 on advancements in healthcare technology, evolution of pharmacy practice, innovations using interoperability standards, best practices, and more.

NCPDP is accepting submissions for two session formats at its 2025 Annual Conference:

Standard Track Sessions are 60-minute sessions, providing for a 45-minute presentation and 15 minutes of question and answer. These sessions are limited to a maximum of two (2) speakers. However, NCPDP's 2024 Annual Conference Subcommittee will consider more than two speakers/panel discussions if the topic warrants, and the proposal must include a thorough description and detailed information on the session and speakers/panelists (all form fields must be completed).

Rapid-fire, Hot Topic Sessions are 30-minute sessions focused on a high-level overview of an emerging trend. These sessions are designed to be both cutting-edge and highly focused, requiring the presenter to share ideas and achieve learning objective(s) in 20 minutes, with the remaining 10 minutes open for interactive discussion. These sessions are intended for one speaker, but if the topic warrants, can have a maximum of two (2) speakers.

NCPDP encourages the submission of proposals covering a broad range of educational, informative healthcare and pharmacy topic areas, such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Behavioral Nudges

Care Coordination

Compliance, Accreditation, Government Mandates and Audits, HIPAA

Data and Analytics

Digital Therapeutics, Technology

Emerging Technologies, Innovations

Food and Drug Administration Programs

Genomics

Health Equity

Home-based Care

Impact of Regulatory/Legislative Environment on NCPDP Standards, Membership, Priorities

Long-term Care, Hospice

Medicaid and Medicare Programs

Medication Adherence, Medication Management

Mobile Health

Patient Experience, Patient Engagement

Pharmacist as Provider

Pharmacist-Provided Clinical Services/Patient Care

Pharmacogenomics

Pharmacy, Clinical Informatics

Pharmacy Quality Measures

Population Health Management

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Prior Authorization

Public Health

Rebates, Chargebacks

Real Time Prescription Benefit

Remote Patient Monitoring

Social Determinants of Health

Specialty Pharmacy

Standards & Interoperability

Telehealth

Value Based Care

Wearables Data

Maternal Health

NCPDP encourages presentations that support or tie to the conference theme, wherever possible. Preference will be given to case studies, pilot results and emerging trends. The deadline to submit a proposal is October 4, 2024.

For more information or to submit a proposal, visit: https://ncpdp.org/ac/call-for-proposals-info.aspx.

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a not-for-profit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) consisting of more than 1,300 members representing entities including, but not limited to, claims processors, data management and analysis vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurers, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and system vendors and other parties interested in electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of the healthcare industry. NCPDP provides a forum wherein our diverse membership can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance for promoting information exchanges related to medications, supplies and services within the healthcare system.

NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 3.7 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking program for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group Meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

