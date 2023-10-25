NCPDP Explores Future of Pharmacy Practice at its 2023 Virtual Educational Summit "Power to the Pharmacist: Expanding the Role of Medication Experts to Improve Care"

Virtual Event takes place November 14 and 15. Register by Friday, November 3rd to Lock in Early Bird Savings.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced its 2023 Educational Summit, "Power to the Pharmacist: Expanding the Role of Medication Experts to Improve Care", a virtual event to be held from 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET on November 14 and 15, 2023. The event is exclusively focused on efforts that will enable pharmacists to operate at the top of their licensure, collaborating with other healthcare providers, to close gaps in care, improve care coordination, increase health equity, and improve health outcomes. Register to get an update on how NCPDP and others in the industry are prioritizing and innovating to support the expanding role of pharmacists in patient care. The event is open to all industry stakeholders who are invested in the future of pharmacy, including pharmacists; pharmacy technicians; pharmacy associations; health plans; community healthcare workers; health IT professionals; consultants; product managers; EHR, pharmacy and other system vendors; healthcare and pharmacy industry start-ups, and others.

Each day of NCPDP's Educational Summit will begin with fascinating, candid, and interactive discussions:

On Tuesday, November 14th , NCPDP's Stephen C. Mullenix , R.Ph., Senior Vice President, Public Policy & Industry Relations, will lead a powerhouse opening discussion, Perspectives on Advancing Pharmacy Practice, with panelists, B. Douglas Hoey , R.Ph., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer, National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA); Michael D. Hogue , PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, Chief Executive Officer, American Pharmacists Association (APhA); Kasey K. Thompson , Pharm.D., M.S., M.B.A., Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).

Educational Summit Sessions Include:

Beyond the Script: The Growing Role of the Pharmacy Team, presented by Jason Ausili , PharmD, Head of Pharmacy Transformation, EnlivenHealth, and Jake Galdo , R.Ph., PharmD, MBA, BCPS, BCGP, CEO, Seguridad, Inc.

, MPH, Manager, Standards Development, CoverMyMeds. Pharmacy Performance Measures and their Applicability to Value-Based Arrangements, presented by Razanne Oueini, PharmD, MSc, Senior Manager, Performance Measurement, Pharmacy Quality Alliance.

Leveraging Pharmacy and Standards to Improve Public Health Infrastructure, presented by J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Chief Operating Officer, NCPDP.

Evolving Pharmacy Practice: Rethinking Pharmacist Credentialing, presented by Kim Boyd , President, Principal Consultant, Boyd Consulting Group, LLC, and Kristol Chism , R.Ph., Director, Industry Relations, Network Solution, Optum Insight.

, President, Principal Consultant, Boyd Consulting Group, LLC, and , R.Ph., Director, Industry Relations, Network Solution, Optum Insight. Unlocking the Potential: The Vital Role of Education in Pharmacogenomics, presented by Kelee Petzelt , M.A., Consultant, Point-of-Care Partners (POCP).

The Educational Summit will close out with an exciting panel discussion on The Path Forward for Digital Therapeutics: Crushing Barriers to Adoption of New Clinical Therapies. The session, led by Richard Sage, Executive Vice President, Innovation & Standards Development, NCPDP, will explore real-world use of digital therapeutics (DTx) and the role pharmacists have as use of DTx becomes more widespread. Confirmed panelists include Liesl Oldstone, PhD, VP Health Economics & Market Access, AppliedVR, and Angela Willis, SVP, Market Access, Better Therapeutics. Additional panelist(s) will be announced soon!

The 2023 Virtual Educational Summit will be hosted by NCPDP Board Member and Chair of NCPDP's Strategic Planning Committee, Kim Boyd, President and Principal Consultant for Boyd Consulting Group, LLC.

NCPDP's Educational Summit is open to members and non-members. Register by Sunday, November 3rd, to take advantage of the Early Bird rate of $475. To register for NCPDP's 2023 Educational Summit "Power to the Pharmacist: Expanding the Role of Medication Experts to Improve Care", visit https://ncpdp.org/Educational-Summit.aspx.

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a not-for-profit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) consisting of more than 1,500 members representing entities including, but not limited to, claims processors, data management and analysis vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurers, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and system vendors and other parties interested in electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of the healthcare industry. NCPDP provides a forum wherein our diverse membership can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance for promoting information exchanges related to medications, supplies and services within the healthcare system.

NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

