NCPDP Foundation Awards $149,123 Grant to NYU Grossman School of Medicine to Study the Impact of Real-Time Prescription Benefit Recommendations

A new study by the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, supported by a $149,123 grant from the NCPDP Foundation, will assess the full potential of this recently named NCPDP standard.

"We look forward to investigating the potential of real-time prescription benefits to improve medication fill rates and cost-related medication nonadherence," said Sunita Desai, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Population Health, NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "By analyzing data generated from a novel randomized controlled trial conducted at NYU Langone Health, we hope our work can inform policy and practice and improve patient access to medications broadly. Ultimately, our work aims to generate insights that could lead to more effective and patient-centered healthcare solutions."

The grant was made possible with support from the GoodRx Access to Care Founders Gift Donor Fund and the NCPDP Foundation General Grant Fund. The project aligns with the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiative to increase patient access to care.

"GoodRx is delighted to support this initiative aimed at investigating whether the delivery of prescription price information to physicians at the point of decision-making may enhance ongoing price transparency efforts," said Preeti Parikh, MD, Executive Medical Director at GoodRx. "Understanding the impact of real-time prescription benefit check functionality within EHR systems will inform future strategies as the healthcare community continually endeavors to provide patients improved access to care and, by extension, better health outcomes."

"Empowering providers to have informed conversations with patients through the use of the RTPB Standard goes hand in hand with increased cost transparency, sensitivity, and patient engagement," added J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "Down the road, this elevated transparency could lead to manufacturers setting lower drug prices. With all these potential positive impacts in mind, we're proud to support NYU Grossman's research on the impact of this innovative standard."

About the NCPDP Foundation

As the grant-giving arm of the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), the NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

