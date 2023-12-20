NCPDP Foundation Awards $150,000 Grant to RxLive to Automate Tracking of Physician Adoption of Pharmacists' Clinical Recommendations

"We look forward to sharing the outcomes of this project, to support the evolving role of pharmacists and their impact on improving patient care when pharmacists are engaged to provide their clinical expertise as medication experts." − J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director, NCPDP Foundation Post this

"The NCPDP Foundation grant to RxLive has the potential to document at scale the measurable value pharmacists bring to patients and the patient care team," explained J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director, NCPDP Foundation. "We look forward to sharing the outcomes of this project, to support the evolving role of pharmacists and their impact on improving patient care when pharmacists are engaged to provide their clinical expertise as medication experts."

The goal of the project is to quantify and analyze clinical interactions between pharmacists and patients and how often providers take action as a result of the pharmacist's clinical recommendations. RxLive will use the following NCPDP standards to automate the collection of provider actions following a pharmacist's consultation:

NCPDP Specialized Standard, developed for transmitting information electronically between prescribers, providers, payers, pharmacies and other entities for medication therapy management, census events, central fill functions and other transactions.





HL7/NCPDP Standardized Medication Profile, which defines the components of an interoperable medication profile for clinicians, patients, and caregivers to use for the exchange of essential medication information during transitions of care to and from post-acute care settings. RxLive will use the Pharmacist Consultation Note to standardize how it shares data back into electronic health record (EHR) and the health information exchange (HIE), which will then be available to anyone with approved access to the exchange.





NCPDP Structured and Codified Sig Format Version 2.2, which standardizes the portion of an electronic prescription containing the directions for use, using existing, accepted electronic transmission standards. It is intended to facilitate communication between prescribers and pharmacists, to improve the efficiency of the prescribing and dispensing activities and to help reduce the opportunity for errors. RxLive will work with its partners to adopt and implement the NCPDP Structured and Codified Sig Format Version 2.2 to reduce medication errors and communicate the value to all public HIEs and QHINs. RxLive will introduce a natural language processing (NLP) interface to ease adoption of the Sig Format.

Multiple stakeholders, including patients, will benefit from the findings of the project. Patients will benefit from proactive health interventions. Risk-bearing provider organizations and payers will benefit from reduced utilization of high-cost sites of care such as hospitals and emergency departments. Pharmacists and physicians will benefit from improved efficiencies and care coordination. There is also potential for the framework to be used to demonstrate and document progress and performance measures for pharmacists' participation in value-based arrangements.

"Our mission at RxLive is to improve healthcare by leveraging the value of clinical pharmacists, and seamless data interchange is essential to bringing this vision to life," said Kristen Engelen, PharmD, Chief Pharmacy Officer of RxLive. "Integrating clinical pharmacists into the healthcare team creates significant financial and clinical value. Implementing and maximizing this value is a discipline we call Value‑Based Pharmacy."

The NCPDP Foundation grant to RxLive was made possible in part by the Foundation's $1 Million Endowment in honor of NCPDP Founder, Benjamin D. Ward; The Mary and Charles D. Pulido Endowment Fund as granted to the NCPDP Foundation by the NCPDP Board of Trustees; and the FDB (First Databank, Inc.) Inaugural Founder's Gift for Patient Safety.

About NCPDP Foundation

The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.

About RxLive

RxLive provides population health telepharmacy software, analytics and services powered by AI. To learn more about RxLive, visit rxlive.com.

