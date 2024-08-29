NCPDP Foundation Awards $75,000 to D.A.W. Systems to Help Bring ePrescribing to Veterinary Practices and Pharmacies

"We are thrilled the NCPDP Foundation has accepted our grant proposal to leverage the SCRIPT standard as we explore extending the powerful capabilities of ePrescribing to the veterinary market." -Adam Forman, COO, D.A.W. Systems Post this

"We are thrilled the NCPDP Foundation has accepted our grant proposal to leverage the SCRIPT standard as we explore extending the powerful capabilities of ePrescribing to the veterinary market," said Adam Forman, COO of D.A.W. Systems. "Using this standard marks a new frontier in this industry, and this initiative is a significant step toward much-needed standardization in veterinary prescribing."

"Workflow improvements resulting from wide adoption of ePrescribing solutions including the veterinary sector could increase collaboration between practices and pharmacies. For the millions of homes with pets, this could mean greater convenience, shorter wait times, and an overall better experience," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "For the 120,000 veterinarians nationwide, the positive impact would be significant."

This grant was made possible with support from the GoodRx Access to Care Founders Donor Fund and the NCPDP Foundation General Grant Fund. The project aligns with all four of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives

"GoodRx is pleased to support this program designed to make it easier and more efficient for veterinarians to prescribe much-needed pet medications," said Preeti Parikh, MD, Executive Medical Director, GoodRx. "Migrating veterinary prescribing systems to leverage current technology should result in improved access to medications for pet owners and better health outcomes for their pet family members."

About the NCPDP Foundation

As the grant-giving arm of the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), the NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About D.A.W. Systems, Inc. (ScriptSure Cloud ERX)

D.A.W. Systems, Inc., is a leader in developing innovative software solutions tailored for healthcare providers across all specialties, veterinarians, and animal hospitals. Everything from its name standing for "Dispense As Written," to its flagship product ScriptSure Cloud ERX, empowers medical professionals and veterinarians with top-tier e-prescribing capabilities, comprehensive medication management functions, and detailed medication history reporting. ScriptSure e-prescribing stands out, having been ranked #1 thanks to its integration of clinical databases, prescription routing services, and an advanced web-based architecture that optimizes workflow efficiency. To learn more about how D.A.W. Systems, Inc., is helping medical professionals and veterinarians alike be more efficient, visit http://www.dawsystems.com.

Media Contact

Whitney Ellington, NCPDP Foundation, 480-477-1000, [email protected], https://ncpdpfoundation.org/

Twitter

SOURCE NCPDP Foundation