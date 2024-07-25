NCPDP Foundation Funds $110,000 Research Grant to Assess Current Pharmacy Technology Landscape

Point-of-Care Partners will conduct a study, supported by a $110,000 NCPDP Foundation grant, that assesses the current pharmacy technology landscape. Its goal is to provide guidance to industry stakeholders on actionable steps to ensure pharmacists have the technology needed to support patient care and optimal outcomes. The study will identify how existing, improved, or new NCPDP standards support pharmacy interoperability and clinical data exchange.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmacy practice is quickly evolving leading to a need for pharmacy technology innovations to accommodate clinical information exchange. The NCPDP Foundation has granted funding to Point-of-Care Partners (POCP) to conduct a study that will comprehensively assess the current pharmacy technology landscape and examine how pharmacy technology and standards organizations can support interoperability.

"Today, pharmacists aren't just dispensing medications—they're providing patient care services like immunizations and medical reviews," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "This research by POCP has great potential to uncover how technology needs to adapt for this new landscape."

The research will provide guidance to industry stakeholders on what needs to be done from a public-private standpoint to ensure pharmacists have the technology they need to provide the best possible care for their patients.

"We are excited to receive this grant offered through the NCPDP Foundation to better understand the

readiness of the industry for pharmacy interoperability and clinical data exchange between pharmacists and other stakeholders," said Pooja Babbrah, MBA, Pharmacy and PBM Practice Lead for

POCP. "To truly advance healthcare interoperability and support value-based models, we must

embrace collaboration for seamless data exchange across care team members, including pharmacists."

This grant was made possible with support from the Surescripts Role and Value of the Pharmacist

Founder's Donor Fund ($75,000), the GoodRx Access to Care Founder's Donor Fund ($10,000), the FDB Patient Safety Founder's Donor Fund ($4,000), and the NCPDP Foundation General Grant Fund. The research aligns with all four of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives.

"Surescripts is delighted to partner with the NCPDP Foundation to sponsor a critical research initiative to better understand the readiness of pharmacy technology in supporting expanded clinical information exchange," said Melanie Marcus, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at Surescripts. "This initiative comes at a critical time as pharmacists are more regularly practicing at

the full scope of their education and training, filling gaps and caring for patients as part of a care team in communities across the country. Ensuring pharmacists have access to key patient intelligence will empower them to continue delivering better quality, safer, and less costly care for the patients in their care."

"GoodRx is excited to support this study. Technological advancements play an instrumental role in enabling pharmacists to deliver the best patient care possible," said Preeti Parikh, MD, Executive Medical Director at GoodRx. "Eliciting insights to pinpoint how the industry should continue to invest in this area will inform future strategies and supporting tactics to improve healthcare systems'

interoperability and stakeholder experiences across the healthcare ecosystem."

"We are pleased to support the grant proposal by Point-of-Care Partners through our partnership with the NCPDP Foundation," said Bob Katter, president of FDB. "This project represents a critical step in identifying unmet needs within the pharmacy sector and driving necessary innovation in pharmacy technology and standards. FDB remains committed to advancing pharmacy practice to

ensure pharmacists have the tools they need to enhance patient outcomes and care. We are excited to see the positive impacts this initiative will bring to the pharmacy community and the broader healthcare ecosystem."

About the NCPDP Foundation

As the grant-giving arm of the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), the NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in

Scottsdale, Arizona.

