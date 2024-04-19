NCPDP Foundation Funds New Project to Streamline REMS Process for the Industry

InfoWerks will lead a project aimed at streamlining data exchange for the FDA's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) plan. Supported with a $190,000 NCPDP Foundation grant, the project will rely on the REMS transaction within the NCPDP SCRIPT standard. It aims to show how the standard can significantly enhance patient safety and ease administrative burdens by reducing manual processing delays.

The use of the NCPDP SCRIPT standard in this project will ensure data is accurate, consistent, and secure, which is fundamental to patient safety when dealing with high-risk medications and emerging therapies.

The REMS plan, created by the FDA, aims to ensure the benefits for patients outweigh the risks on certain specialty products and medications. It often requires additional safety measures be taken by stakeholders. Today, information exchanges to support REMS are primarily manual and are not well-integrated into healthcare systems and pharmacy workflows.

"InfoWerks has stepped up to the plate to fill a need, and the Foundation is thrilled to support their work and the increased uptake of this innovative, interoperable solution," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "There is great potential on the table to reduce the burden current REMS processes place on healthcare institutions, patients, pharmacists, and providers by using the NCPDP's SCRIPT standard, which has already been updated to support REMS transactions."

Jeff Deitch, Chief Executive Officer at InfoWerks, shared, "Receiving the grant from the NCPDP Foundation is exciting to say the least. This opportunity propels us toward our goal of enhancing patient safety by streamlining the REMS process. With this support, we can empower patients and pharmacists alike, ensuring timely access to accurate data and promoting informed medication management."

"The grant from the NCPDP Foundation is a game-changer for our project," added Kelee Petzelt, an industry consultant who will manage all testing and development throughout the project. "It's not just about simplifying the REMS process; it's about revolutionizing the role of pharmacists in patient care. With real-time adjudication and streamlined workflows, we can elevate pharmacists to key stakeholders in ensuring the safe use of high-risk medications."

The project will build a pharmacy management system and name a technology vendor and a REMS administrator. This means REMS programs will be much easier for pharmacies to launch. Patients will be better informed, more closely monitored, and empowered to manage their medications safely. Providers and pharmacies will be better equipped to guide patients through the adoption of innovative or complex new treatments, which are becoming more common as the population ages.

This grant was made possible with support from the FDB Patient Safety Founder's Donor Fund, the GoodRx Access to Care Founder's Donor Fund, and the NCPDP Foundation General Grant Fund. The work aligns with three of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives: increasing patient access to care, expanding the role and value of pharmacists, and enhancing patient safety.

"GoodRx is pleased to support the InfoWerks initiative seeking to improve the REMS process by leveraging the REMS transactions within the NCPDP SCRIPT to streamline data exchange. The outcome of this program has the potential to significantly reduce administrative burden on pharmacists, resulting in patients gaining more timely and transparent access to their prescribed medications," shared GoodRx Executive Medical Director Preeti Parikh, MD.

"We are proud to support InfoWerks' proposal to streamline and improve the REMS process," added FDB President Bob Katter. "Our collaboration with these initiatives and the NCPDP Foundation underscores our dedication to optimizing medication decision support by streamlining complex processes—from addressing critical issues like public health emergencies to delays in high-risk medication drug therapy. By integrating standards-based data exchange into healthcare workflows and clinical decision-making, we anticipate significant improvements in patient care and emerging therapy management."

