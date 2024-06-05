NCPDP Foundation Names CoverMyMeds as Fourth Founder's Gift Donor

Gift will support research projects for the Coordination of Care and Innovation strategic initiative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation announced today a new partnership with CoverMyMeds to support the Foundation's recently established fourth strategic initiative, which focuses on empowering Coordination of Care and Innovation.

"The NCPDP Foundation Board felt very strongly that our fourth strategic initiative should reflect the healthcare industry's shift to a team-based care model," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "From pharmacies and physicians to benefits managers and standards-makers like NCPDP, the need is recognized.

"A more interoperable approach to patient care—the heart of our Coordination of Care and Innovation initiative—is exactly the type of change needed to achieve the Foundation's vision of a healthcare ecosystem that continuously innovates and fully incorporates health information technology as a tool to deliver better outcomes for the common good of all," Hill concluded.

While much progress has been made to streamline electronic documentation and information exchange in the last decade, there are still many underexplored opportunities to prove how pharmacists contribute to a patient-centered care model. Innovations that are on the horizon in digital therapeutics and pharmacogenomics will put even more emphasis on everything pharmacists do for patients outside of dispensing. The Founder's Gift for the Coordination of Care and Innovation initiative will support projects that show how pharmacists can close gaps in care.

"As a leader in breaking down barriers to medication access and affordability, CoverMyMeds understands the importance of collaboration and interoperability in delivering better patient outcomes," said Kristina Crockett, Vice President, Product, CoverMyMeds. "Our investment in research efforts that align with the NCPDP Foundation's Coordination of Care and Innovation initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to helping people get the medicine they need to live healthier lives. By working together, we have the opportunity to transform how the healthcare industry approaches patient care."

About the NCPDP Foundation

As the grant-giving arm of the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), the NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CoverMyMeds

CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Corporation, is a medication access company committed to helping people get the medicine they need to live healthier lives. Through innovation and collaboration, CoverMyMeds' solutions seamlessly connect the healthcare network to improve medication access; thereby increasing speed to therapy and reducing prescription abandonment. CoverMyMeds' network includes 75% of electronic health record systems (EHRs), 50,000+ pharmacies, 950,000 providers and most health plans and PBMs. Visit http://www.covermymeds.com for more information.

