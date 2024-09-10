NCPDP Foundation Opens Fall 2024 Request for Grant Proposals: Deadline to submit is October 31, 2024

Grant proposals are currently being accepted by the NCPDP Foundation for projects which align with the strategic initiatives of expanding the role and value of the pharmacist, increasing patient access to care, enhancing patient safety, and/or empowering coordination of care and innovation. Post this

Precision medicine and/or pharmacogenomics

Digital therapeutics

Social determinants of health

Health equity

HL7® Accelerator alignment

Industry interoperability

Pharmacist-supported clinical services

The Foundation will also consider proposals that broadly support standardization of the exchange of healthcare information or otherwise align with its mission, vision, and purpose. In addition, the Foundation will consider funding white papers that explore how NCPDP standards should evolve or prove whether a planned future project's methodology is viable.

Preference will be given to those who plan to publish the results of their work.

Grant Proposal Requirements

1. Projects must align with the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives.

To be considered for funding, projects or white papers must benefit one or more of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives:

Expanding the Role & Value of the Pharmacist

Increasing Patient Access to Care

Enhancing Patient Safety

Empowering Coordination of Care & Innovation

2. Projects must utilize and demonstrate the value of NCPDP standards.

A project or white paper must seek to demonstrate and measure how one or more existing or future NCPDP standards support one or more of the Foundation's strategic initiatives and encourage interoperability.

Helpful Resources

Working knowledge of the NCPDP standard(s) to be measured is essential. Standards descriptions are available on the NCPDP website. NCPDP membership is required to access the standards themselves. Log in at MyNCPDP or become a member.

A frequently asked questions document is available with additional details to support proposal development.

How to Submit a Proposal

To submit a proposal, please send the completed grant proposal form, along with any supplemental material, to Stephanie Staker. She may be reached by email at [email protected] or by post at the NCPDP Foundation, 9240 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260. Grant proposals must be received via email or postmarked by October 31, 2024.

About the NCPDP Foundation

As the grant-giving arm of the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), the NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact

Whitney Ellington, NCPDP Foundation, 480.477.1000, [email protected], https://ncpdpfoundation.org

SOURCE NCPDP Foundation