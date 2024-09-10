NCPDP Foundation Opens Fall 2024 Request for Grant Proposals: Deadline to submit is October 31, 2024

The NCPDP Foundation is requesting grant proposals for the fall 2024 funding cycle. Proposals must be submitted by October 31, 2024. The Foundation seeks to fund projects that demonstrate the value of existing or new NCPDP standards in supporting the role and value of the pharmacist, patient access to care, patient safety, and coordination of care and innovation.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation continuously supports the programs, projects, and people that drive quality healthcare through the use of standards-based healthcare information technologies (HIT).
This fall, the Foundation is requesting grant proposals for a new funding cycle. The Foundation is particularly interested in funding projects that would show how current or future NCPDP standards support any of the following:
- Precision medicine and/or pharmacogenomics
- Digital therapeutics
- Social determinants of health
- Health equity
- HL7® Accelerator alignment
- Industry interoperability
- Pharmacist-supported clinical services
The Foundation will also consider proposals that broadly support standardization of the exchange of healthcare information or otherwise align with its mission, vision, and purpose. In addition, the Foundation will consider funding white papers that explore how NCPDP standards should evolve or prove whether a planned future project's methodology is viable.
Preference will be given to those who plan to publish the results of their work.
Grant Proposal Requirements
1. Projects must align with the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives.
To be considered for funding, projects or white papers must benefit one or more of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives:
- Expanding the Role & Value of the Pharmacist
- Increasing Patient Access to Care
- Enhancing Patient Safety
- Empowering Coordination of Care & Innovation
2. Projects must utilize and demonstrate the value of NCPDP standards.
A project or white paper must seek to demonstrate and measure how one or more existing or future NCPDP standards support one or more of the Foundation's strategic initiatives and encourage interoperability.
Helpful Resources
Working knowledge of the NCPDP standard(s) to be measured is essential. Standards descriptions are available on the NCPDP website. NCPDP membership is required to access the standards themselves. Log in at MyNCPDP or become a member.
A frequently asked questions document is available with additional details to support proposal development.
How to Submit a Proposal
To submit a proposal, please send the completed grant proposal form, along with any supplemental material, to Stephanie Staker. She may be reached by email at [email protected] or by post at the NCPDP Foundation, 9240 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260. Grant proposals must be received via email or postmarked by October 31, 2024.
About the NCPDP Foundation
As the grant-giving arm of the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), the NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Media Contact
Whitney Ellington, NCPDP Foundation, 480.477.1000, [email protected], https://ncpdpfoundation.org
SOURCE NCPDP Foundation
