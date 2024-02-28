NCPDP Foundation Opens Its Call for Grant Proposals, Due April 30

The NCPDP Foundation, Which Has Awarded Nearly 1.2 Million in Grants in Recent Years, Seeks to Fund Projects that Demonstrate the Value of Existing or New NCPDP Standards in Supporting NCPDP Foundation Strategic Initiatives: Expanding the Role and Value of the Pharmacist; Expanding Patient Access to Care; Enhancing Patient Safety; and Empowering Coordination of Care and Innovation. Areas of Interest: Health Equity; Pharmacogenomics; Value-based Arrangements; Digital Therapeutics; Pharmacist-supported Clinical Services, and more.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation Board of Trustees announced its call for grant proposals that demonstrate the value of NCPDP standards in supporting the expanded role of pharmacists, patient safety, access to care, and coordination of care and innovation. Proposals must meet the grant proposal requirements and be submitted electronically by 5:00 p.m. MST on April 30, 2024, to be considered for the current grant funding cycle.

Grant projects must benefit at least one of the NCPDP Foundation strategic initiatives: expanding the role and value of the pharmacist; expanding patient access to care; enhancing patient safety; and empowering coordination of care and innovation, its newest strategic initiative. In addition, projects or white papers must seek to demonstrate and measure how one or more existing or future NCPDP standards support one or more of the Foundation's strategic initiatives and encourages interoperability. New this year is the opportunity to submit a proposal to develop a white paper that explores how NCPDP standards could be enhanced to support the Foundation's initiatives or proves whether a planned future project's methodology is viable. The Foundation will also consider proposals that broadly support standardization of the exchange of healthcare information and align with the Foundation's mission, vision, purpose, and/or strategic initiatives. Descriptions of NCPDP Standards are available on the NCPDP website. Membership in NCPDP is required to access the Standards.

Areas of particular interest for grant funding include: the NCPDP National Facilitator Model; value-based arrangements (VBAs); precision medicine and/or pharmacogenomics (PGx); digital therapeutics (DTx); social determinants of health (SDoH); health equity; HL7 Accelerator alignment; and pharmacist-supported clinical services. While these areas are currently of particular interest, the Foundation welcomes other projects that meet the essential criteria.

To submit a grant proposal, complete and submit the Request for Funding form along with supplemental material by 5:00 p.m. MST on April 30, 2024. View Frequently Asked Questions for more information.

About NCPDP Foundation

The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.

