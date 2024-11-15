NCPDP Foundation Shares Insights From a Completed Study Focused on Pharmacy Interoperability

"At the heart of grant funding is the opportunity to identify enhanced pharmacy engagement; this research is a pivotal step in identifying opportunities for improved interoperability and the active engagement of pharmacists as part of the patient's care team." -J.W. Hill, MBAHCM Post this

One central finding was the criticality of pharmacy representation in interoperability initiatives happening throughout the healthcare industry—making sure this sector's unique needs and contributions are addressed. The study defines:

Ten key factors impacting the future of pharmacy interoperability. These included interest in newer technologies like Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), as well as challenges such as the need for reimbursement models and financial incentives to support pharmacies providing clinical services.





Nine recommendations for the industry to consider, with action steps and expected outcomes. Two of particular interest to the NCPDP Foundation are developing a dual-path strategy for pharmacy data exchange and defining the core set of data elements that should be exchanged between pharmacies and providers.

The NCPDP Foundation funded this study with the goal of clearly defining interoperability challenges and building recommendations to address them, both for the industry as a whole and for the development or enhancement of NCPDP Standards.

"At the heart of grant funding is the opportunity to identify enhanced pharmacy engagement," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "Surescripts has played a very important role over the last two years in advancing NCPDP Foundation initiatives that support pharmacist-provided patient care services and the need for standardized data to be readily available and documented bi-directionally. This white paper is a pivotal step in identifying opportunities for improved interoperability and the active engagement of pharmacists as part of the patient's care team."

Additional results from the study are available on the NCPDP Foundation website.

"Pharmacy is evolving as a vital setting for patient care, and interoperability is central to ensuring that pharmacists have access to the right clinical information when they need it. It's equally essential that pharmacists can contribute to a patient's record, allowing payers to identify and fill care gaps while supporting consistent and timely reimbursement for clinical services," said Kim Boyd, Senior Consultant & Regulatory Resource Center Lead at Point-of-Care Partners (POCP) "At POCP, pharmacy interoperability is a key strategic pillar—and it's a personal passion of mine. We're grateful for the support of the NCPDP Foundation in this endeavor, and we hope this white paper serves as a powerful advocate for NCPDP Standards to advance pharmacy interoperability."

This grant was made possible with support from the Surescripts Role and Value of the Pharmacist Founders Gift Donor Fund, the GoodRx Access to Care Founders Gift Donor Fund, the First Databank, Inc. (FDB) Patient Safety Founders Gift Donor Fund, and the NCPDP Foundation General Grant Fund.

