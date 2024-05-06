NCPDP Foundation's Inaugural Pulido Award Honors Namesake's Legacy of Pharmacy Innovation

Charles Pulido and STChealth, represented by Strategic Advisor Tom Groom, were honored with the first-ever NCPDP Foundation Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award at NCPDP's Annual Technology & Business Conference this past Sunday. The award honors the Foundation grant that most fully optimized the vision and purpose of the NCPDP Foundation during the prior year.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A true changemaker for the pharmacy profession and an industry leader in vaccine intelligence were honored by the NCPDP Foundation this past Sunday at the President & CEO Leadership Appreciation Dinner, which takes place during NCPDP's Annual Technology & Business Conference.

The NCPDP Foundation Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award was given for the first time to its namesake, Charles Pulido, who is a co-founder of NCPDP, and to STChealth, who led efforts to operationalize NCPDP's National Facilitator Model.

Pulido and STChealth Strategic Advisor Tom Groom were in attendance to accept the awards.

"We established this award to honor the Foundation grant completed in the past year that most fully optimized the vision and purpose of the NCPDP Foundation," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation.

The Boards of Trustees for both NCPDP and the Foundation vote on the award.

"Our Foundation's purpose—supporting programs, projects, and people that drive quality healthcare through the use of standards-based healthcare information technologies—is the heart of what Charles Pulido believed in when he was part of founding NCPDP in 1977," continued Hill. "Honoring Charlie for his decades of commitment to stewardship and problem-solving for the healthcare industry by giving him this inaugural award—and continuing his legacy by naming it for him—is our honor. We owe so much to Charlie's spirit of innovation."

In addition to honoring Pulido, the grant project selected to receive the first Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award was also announced: phase one of the National Facilitator Model by STChealth.

In 2023, the Foundation funded work by STChealth to complete a pilot project for its National Facilitator Model. This model can be used to support pandemic and epidemic response, proactive intervention, and public health surveillance.

STChealth proved that the Universal Patient Identifier (UPI)—powered by Experian Health's Universal Identity Manager (UIM) and NCPDP Standards™—can accurately identify patients across multiple datasets in multiple states. It provides real-time information on prescription, testing, immunization, and related data to pharmacies, prescribers, and government agencies.

"It is with great honor that I accept the first-ever Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award on behalf of STChealth," said Groom. "STChealth has always been a strong supporter of the vision and mission of the NCPDP Foundation and NCPDP itself, and we are proud to have worked together on many important initiatives over the years to improve healthcare standards and population health challenges through innovation and collaboration.

"STChealth shares the NCPDP Foundation's vision of a healthcare system that is connected, transparent, and patient-centric," Groom continued. "We believe that data standards and interoperability are essential for achieving this vision, and we are committed to supporting the NCPDP Foundation's initiatives and programs that foster these goals."

Groom also shared a memory from an NCPDP black tie event where he met Pulido for the first time. "Seeing Charlie and Mary's names at our table was very exciting for me, as I used to work for their son, Mark. Charlie has meant so much to NCPDP as well as the industry."

The NCPDP Foundation announced in April that it would fund a second phase of work on the National Facilitator Model project to further validate its usefulness as a tool capable of reducing the impact of public health crises. Additional funding partners are the Lee Ann Stember Endowment Fund, the FDB (First Databank, Inc.) Patient Safety Founder's Donor Fund, and the GoodRx Access to Care Founder's Donor Fund.

About the NCPDP Foundation

As the grant-giving arm of the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), the NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About NCPDP

Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Its diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus-building process.

