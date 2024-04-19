NCPDP's National Facilitator Model Pilot Project Enters Second Phase

Building on a successful phase one in which STChealth proved that the Universal Patient Identifier (UPI)—powered by Experian Health's Universal Identity Manager (UIM) and NCPDP Standards™—can accurately identify patients across multiple datasets in multiple states, phase two of this NCPDP Foundation-funded project will further validate the National Facilitator Model as crucial technology capable of reducing the impacts of public health crises. It will also recommend a design architecture to enable full implementation.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the NCPDP Foundation announced funding of phase two of its developmental efforts for the NCPDP National Facilitator Model. STChealth was granted $150,000 to continue to lead research efforts, further building on the success of the first phase of the project.

The National Facilitator Model helps pharmacies, prescribers, and government agencies surveil public health and respond more effectively to pandemics and public health crises like the opioid epidemic by providing information on prescriptions, testing, immunizations, and related data in real time at multiple points of care.

During phase two, STChealth will perform a comprehensive business case assessment of the National Facilitator Model, including further scope definition, market validation, and a recommended design architecture to support full rollout.

Phase one of the project empowered pharmacists with patient-specific knowledge of COVID-19 immunizations. Data was validated and enhanced with the Universal Patient Identifier (UPI), powered by Experian Health's Universal Identity Manager (UIM) and NCPDP Standards™.

The resulting records were used to implement a non-jurisdictional infrastructure with pharmacy pilot participants to store COVID-19 immunizations and establish a Pharmacy Inclusive Provider Network™ (PhIPN) to share information. This interoperable data linkage demonstrated that more accurate patient records—combined with information availability across multiple datasets—improved the ability of pharmacists to deliver care, reaching patients who may otherwise fall through the cracks.

"Broader adoption of the powerful UPI solution is our goal in rolling out the National Facilitator Model. We know that when pharmacists, prescribers, and government agencies have access to comprehensive, real-time information across the healthcare ecosystem, patients will reap the benefits at multiple points of care," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation.

"The NCPDP Foundation, along with our strategic partners, has long been committed to supporting the push to modernize our public health infrastructure by eliminating data silos. The second phase of development for the NCPDP National Facilitator Model represents a significant step forward," Hill continued. "The time is now—our healthcare ecosystem is begging for more interoperability."

When the National Facilitator Model is fully integrated, interoperability will skyrocket, resulting in:

Better access to vaccines and controlled substance education for patients

Increased opportunities for pharmacists to serve patients

Better access to care across the population and lower costs to deliver it

Phase two of this project was made possible by funding provided by the Lee Ann Stember Endowment Fund, the FDB(First Databank) Patient Safety Founder's Donor Fund, the GoodRx Access to Care Founder's Donor Fund, and the NCPDP Foundation General Grant Fund.

"STChealth has been given a gift to partner with the NCPDP to address population health challenges that the community pharmacist is best suited to support with their local public health agencies. The NCPDP is paving the way into the second half of this decade through applied innovation and insight that creates intelligent information networks. Our ability to test and hand-demonstrate the value of these ideas in partnership with the NCPDP is both exciting and energizing," said Michael Popovich, STChealth CEO.

GoodRx Executive Medical Director Preeti Parikh, MD, shared, "GoodRx is delighted to support STChealth's efforts to advance the capabilities of the NCPDP National Facilitator Model. By providing pharmacists with more complete patient data, they will be better positioned to serve populations who may not otherwise have access to care. By practicing 'at the top of their licenses,' pharmacists have the potential to help reduce the impact of emerging health challenges, such as outbreaks and epidemics."

"We are proud to support STChealth's proposal to advance the National Facilitator Model," added Bob Katter, president of FDB. "Our collaboration with these initiatives and the NCPDP Foundation underscores our dedication to optimizing medication decision support by streamlining complex processes—from addressing critical issues like public health emergencies to delays in high-risk medication drug therapy. By integrating standards-based data exchange into healthcare workflows and clinical decision-making, we anticipate significant improvements in patient care and emerging therapy management."

The grant supports all three of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives: increasing patient access to care, expanding the role and value of pharmacists, and enhancing patient safety. When fully operational, it is expected that the National Facilitator Model will use the NCPDP telecommunication, prescription drug monitoring programs reporting, and SCRIPT standards.

About the NCPDP Foundation

As the grant-giving arm of the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), the NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact

Janet Cabibbo, NCPDP Foundation, 480-477-1000 x104, [email protected], www.NCPDPFoundation.org

Maggie Bruce, NCPDP Foundation, 480-477-1000 x144, [email protected], www.NCPDPFoundation.org

Twitter

SOURCE NCPDP Foundation