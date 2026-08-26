NCWM Announces Newly Elected Officers to Board of Directors

"NCWM is fortunate to have such a strong and dedicated group of leaders stepping forward to serve our organization." Post this

Sherry Turvey of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Weights and Measures, was elected to a five-year term as an At-Large Director. Turvey served as Compliance Administrator from 2015 to 2023, where she embraced a philosophy of "compliance through education." Her experience in regulatory administration and commitment to education have made her a valued contributor to the weights and measures community.

Mahesh Albuquerque, Director of the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety, was re-elected to a three-year term as NCWM Treasurer. Albuquerque is a former Chair of the NCWM Board of Directors and brings significant leadership experience and institutional knowledge to his continued service as Treasurer.

Floyd's election as Chair-Elect created a vacancy in the Southern Regional Representative position on the Board of Directors. That position has been filled by Troy Brewer of the West Virginia Weights and Measures Division. Brewer will represent the Southern region and its members on the Board.

The NCWM Board of Directors provides leadership and oversight for the organization and supports its mission to advance uniformity in weights and measures standards, laws, and practices throughout the United States.

The newly elected officers and directors began their terms at the conclusion of the 2026 NCWM Annual Meeting.

NCWM Board Chair Jason Flint of New Jersey commented on working with these new board members. "NCWM is fortunate to have such a strong and dedicated group of leaders stepping forward to serve our organization," he said. "Paul Floyd, Sherry Turvey, Mahesh Albuquerque, and Troy Brewer each bring valuable experience, perspective, and a deep commitment to the weights and measures community. Their leadership will help NCWM continue its important work of promoting uniformity, advancing sound standards and practices, and educating the regulators and stakeholders who support fair and equitable commerce. I look forward to working with each of them as we build on NCWM's long history of service and prepare the organization for the opportunities and challenges ahead."

The National Council on Weights and Measures (NCWM) is a professional nonprofit association of state and local weights and measures officials, federal agencies, industry representatives, and other stakeholders. NCWM develops national weights and measures standards and administers the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP), promoting equity and uniformity in commerce.

Media Contact

Don Onwiler, National Council on Weights and Measures, 1 402-434-4880, [email protected], National Council on Weights and Measures

SOURCE National Council on Weights and Measures