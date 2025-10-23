NCWM Announces the Hiring of Greg Gholston as NTEP Specialist

Greg will be an outstanding asset to our organization and to the industries we serve. Post this

In the NTEP Specialist, Gholston will support the activities of the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP). He will coordinate type evaluations, provide technical guidance, and work closely with NTEP laboratories, manufacturers, and regulatory officials to uphold uniform national standards. He will also assist in the Verified Conformity Assessment Program which audits compliance of ongoing production of weighing devices to influence factors.

"We're thrilled to welcome Greg to NCWM," said Don Onwiler, Executive Director of NCWM. "His years of field and regulatory experience at the state level give him a deep understanding of both the technical and practical sides of device evaluation. Greg will be an outstanding asset to our organization and to the industries we serve."

About the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP)

NTEP certifies that manufacturers of weighing and measuring devices can produce equipment that meets the U.S. standards adopted by NCWM and published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in NIST Handbook 44. NTEP issues Certificates of Conformance (CCs) recognized by jurisdictions nationwide, ensuring confidence in measurement accuracy and consistency across the marketplace.

About the National Council on Weights and Measures (NCWM)

Established in 1905, NCWM is a nonprofit association of government officials, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers dedicated to uniform laws, regulations, and standards for weights and measures in the United States. NCWM also administers NTEP and promotes equity in the marketplace. Learn more at www.ncwm.com.

