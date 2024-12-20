Ndax Canada Inc. (Ndax) approved as an Investment Dealer, ATS operator and CIRO Member

Ndax, a leading cryptocurrency and digital asset platform in Canada, has received approval from the Canadian Securities Administrators to operate as an investment dealer and alternative trading system across all provinces and territories. The platform has also become a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). This milestone reinforces Ndax's position as a trusted leader in Canada's digital asset market, which recently surpassed $1 billion in monthly trades. Ndax is committed to high regulatory standards, client protection, transparency, and security, offering benefits such as fiat asset segregation, crypto asset custody, strong financial controls, and insolvency protection under the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). The company aims to drive innovation and strengthen Canada's role in the global digital asset landscape
CALGARY, Ala., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ndax, Canada's premier cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform, is proud to announce the approval of its registration as an investment dealer and the operator of an alternative trading system with the Canadian Securities Administrators in all provinces and territories of Canada and of its membership with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).
This milestone cements Ndax's position as a trusted and innovative leader in Canada's digital asset ecosystem. Ndax is committed to the highest regulatory standards, safeguarding client interests while upholding market integrity.
Bilal Hammoud, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Ndax, stated that:
"Becoming a CIRO member and an Investment Dealer and Alternative Trading System is pivotal for Ndax and the Canadian digital asset sector. With Ndax leading the Canadian market in trading volume—surpassing $1 billion in monthly trades recently—this achievement underscores our dedication to building a platform Canadians can trust. This milestone reinforces our mission to provide Canadians with secure, compliant, and effective tools for investing in the digital economy. We are committed to driving innovation and strengthening Canada's role in the global digital asset landscape."
Ndax is committed to providing a digital asset platform that provides numerous client benefits including:
- Fiat Asset Segregation: Fiat assets are securely held in a segregated trust account with an Alberta financial institution;
- Crypto Asset Custody: Client crypto assets are subject to safekeeping requirements and our custodial partners are licensed, independently regulated, and insured.
- Strong Financial Controls: Rigorous financial oversight, including monthly reporting, insurance coverage and adequate capital reserves, ensures platform stability.
- Transparent Pricing: Ndax delivers transparent, competitive and fair pricing.
- Enhanced Oversight: Business conduct, governance, employee proficiency and trading activities are subject to comprehensive compliance reviews and routine audits.
- Insolvency Protection: Client fiat funds are protected under the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) regime, offering peace of mind. At this time, crypto assets are not covered by CIPF.
Ndax is a Calgary-based cryptocurrency and digital-asset trading platform which provides a secure, user-friendly, and regulated environment for buying, selling, and staking digital assets. Since 2018, Ndax has delivered cutting-edge solutions for Canadians backed by robust security protocols, advanced technology, and a steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance
