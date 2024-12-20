Ndax Canada Inc. (Ndax) approved as an Investment Dealer, ATS operator and CIRO Member

Ndax, a leading cryptocurrency and digital asset platform in Canada, has received approval from the Canadian Securities Administrators to operate as an investment dealer and alternative trading system across all provinces and territories. The platform has also become a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). This milestone reinforces Ndax's position as a trusted leader in Canada's digital asset market, which recently surpassed $1 billion in monthly trades. Ndax is committed to high regulatory standards, client protection, transparency, and security, offering benefits such as fiat asset segregation, crypto asset custody, strong financial controls, and insolvency protection under the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). The company aims to drive innovation and strengthen Canada's role in the global digital asset landscape

CALGARY, Ala., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ndax, Canada's premier cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform, is proud to announce the approval of its registration as an investment dealer and the operator of an alternative trading system with the Canadian Securities Administrators in all provinces and territories of Canada and of its membership with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).