NDICAM Group LLC Announces Grand Opening of Mustardseed Health Care Services LLC on the Golden Mile

Hail Mary Full of Grace Charities is a non-profit with activities focused on education, health care, and women empowerment in West and Central Africa.

Mustardseed Boutique is an apparel brand and department store with activities in the USA and Cameroon.

"Our Motto for Mustardseed says: "blessed to be a blessing". This is what we have in mind as we prepare for our grand opening. We want to share this moment with our clients who helped us get here including the communities we aspire to keep growing with." Said Clement Suh Ndifor Chief Executive Officer.

Christopher McDonald, Executive Director of the Golden Mile alliance, states, "We are thrilled that Mustardseed Boutique, Mustardseed Home Health Services and Hail Mary Full of Grace Charities have chosen the Golden Mile as their home. These businesses provide much needed services and also understands that giving back to their community is equally as important."

The public is invited to join us for this celebration August 20th at 12:30pm at 5 Hillcrest Dr, Suite 100 & 101 Frederick, MD 21703.

