NDS Announces the Hiring of Gary Shoemake as Director of Client Engagement

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce the hiring of Gary Shoemake as the new Director of Client Engagement at NDS Property Restoration.

Gary brings an exceptional blend of industry expertise, technical acumen, and a proven track record of success. With his substantial experience in residential and commercial claims adjusting, he is poised to make significant contributions to our company.

Gary's unique perspective, born from his dual capacity as a disaster service provider and insurance adjuster, sets him apart in the disaster relief and property restoration industry. His understanding of the insurance claim process from both sides promises to streamline our operations and enhance the service level we offer to our clients.

A highly motivated, experienced, and successful leader, Gary is comfortable negotiating with decision makers at all levels. He possesses a keen ability to simultaneously and effectively work with and for internal and external clients, vendors, sub-contractors and joint venture partners. He works with integrity, professionalism, drive, and maturity to repeatedly deliver outstanding results for complete customer and stakeholder satisfaction.

A strategic "Big Picture" thinker, Gary has a firm understanding of how attention to the daily details are the building blocks of the future picture. His fifteen years of business and industry experience provides NDS with the perfect combination of practical and tactical know-how to succeed.

As the Director of Client Engagement, Gary will be responsible for generating new commercial business opportunities, driving sales, promoting and marketing the company, and leading participation in industry functions. We are confident in Gary's proven track record of business relationship building and look forward to seeing him drive sales nationally by identifying key target accounts to effectively sell the suite of property restoration services offered by NDS.

As the liaison between our clients and the NDS organization, Gary will oversee the client service teams, develop client engagement strategies, and communicate with clients to understand their expectations and provide solutions.

In addition to his practical experience, Gary's professional achievements, including his designations as a Registered Property Adjuster (RPA) and as a Certified Insurance Appraiser (CIA), further underline his suitability for this vital role.

NDS is grateful and excited for the opportunity to benefit from and utilize Gary's decades of experience in disaster relief, recovery management, property restoration services, and property claims handling for our clients.

About National Disaster Solutions

For close to three decades, NDS Property Restoration Services has been widely recognized as a leader in comprehensive disaster recovery and property restoration services. NDS is the preferred provider for insurance companies and insured individuals, renowned for our technical expertise, exceptional ability to minimize business disruptions, and their unmatched capacity to mobilize extensive resources during large-scale community emergencies. With one of the largest fleets of remediation equipment in the U.S. and exclusive partnerships with vendors, NDS is fully equipped to tackle any restoration challenge. Their nationwide National Disaster Solutions network is available 24/7/365 and can handle disasters of any magnitude. NDS's national coverage provides direct access to the resources and financial strength of a national company, while still offering the personal contact, integrity, and honesty that you expect to find locally. Visit us online at: https://www.ndsrecovery.com.

Media Contact

Josh Botbol, National Disaster Solutions, 1 877.348.3473, [email protected], https://www.ndsrecovery.com

SOURCE National Disaster Solutions