Neace Ventures Appoints Nick Norcia as Chief Financial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neace Ventures, a leading investment firm focused on high-growth sectors, today announced the appointment of Nick Norcia as Chief Financial Officer. Nick joins the firm from The Nashton Company and brings over a decade of experience in finance, accounting, and operational leadership.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Neace Ventures as the firm continues to expand its footprint in real estate, food & beverage, CPG, logistics, and other key verticals. Nick will play a central role in supporting this growth, overseeing financial strategy, reporting, and capital management.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nick to the team," said John Neace, Founder and Chairman of Neace Ventures. "His background and leadership style are a strong fit for our hands-on approach. As we continue to scale, Nick's experience will help ensure we stay disciplined and focused on long-term value."

Prior to joining Neace Ventures, Nick served as Vice President of Finance & Accounting at The Nashton Company. He has also held senior financial roles at Verisys Corporation, Payment Alliance International, and Bowie Resource Partners. A Certified Public Accountant, Nick earned his master's degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky and his bachelor's from Georgetown College, where he was also a member of the football team.

"Neace Ventures is building something really special," said Nick Norcia. "This is a firm that's not afraid to think long-term and act boldly. I'm looking forward to helping shape the next phase of its growth."

Neace Ventures is an investment firm specializing in high-growth opportunities within industries including food and beverage (F&B), consumer packaged goods (CPG), logistics, and real estate. By combining capital with hands-on operational support, Neace Ventures partners with bold founders to scale category-defining businesses. For more information, visit NeaceVentures.com.

