Neace Ventures Expands Logistics Portfolio with Acquisition of J&J Transportation Consultants and Thoroughbred Transportation

Strategic acquisitions enhance capabilities, adding cross-docking, warehousing, and multi-stop shipment services.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neace Ventures, a leading investment firm specializing in high-growth industries, today announced the acquisition of J&J Transportation Consultants and Thoroughbred Transportation, two established logistics companies based at 11400 Plantside Drive in Louisville, Kentucky. These acquisitions mark a significant expansion of Neace Ventures' logistics portfolio, complementing its existing operations under Talon Logistics.

The addition of J&J and Thoroughbred brings new capabilities to Talon Logistics, including cross-docking, warehousing, and multi-stop shipments, services that Talon previously did not offer. With two strategically located warehouses providing both short- and long-term storage, the acquisitions create strong synergies and enhance Neace Ventures' ability to serve clients across the transportation industry.

"These acquisitions are a natural extension of Talon Logistics' existing operations and align with our strategy to provide comprehensive logistics solutions," said John Neace, Founder and Chairman of Neace Ventures. "By integrating J&J and Thoroughbred, we're not only expanding our service offerings but also increasing our capacity and geographic reach."

The acquisitions will add 40% more capacity to Neace Ventures' logistics operations, particularly in the Southeast region, and increase the number of carriers under contract by 30%. Additionally, the move provides Talon Logistics with a stronger presence in Indianapolis, complementing its existing network.

"We're excited to welcome J&J and Thoroughbred to the Neace Ventures family," added Brandon Briscoe, President of Neace Ventures and CEO of Talon Logistics. "These companies bring a wealth of experience and capabilities that will enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Neace Ventures remains committed to maintaining continuity for clients and employees by retaining the existing management teams of both companies. The acquisitions reinforce Neace Ventures' long-term strategy of investing in sustainable, high-growth opportunities that deliver value across the logistics sector.

