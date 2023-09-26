Neal Norman Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

As a broker with Kauai's premier real estate company, Neal has continually been one of Kauai's top producers and most requested agents for more than twenty years. Tweet this

What's more, Neal has cared for Kauai's 'aina by planting thousands of trees for the benefit of future generations and serving on agriculture boards and committees so that farmers would be able to develop improved and reliable organic standards. Neal has also put his energy into developing meaningful and strong relationships with Kauai's county officials, architects, contractors, building trades, and everyone in between. These relationships combined with his unique skill sets acquired from years of envisioning, planning, developing, and building property on Kauai become a true advantage for buyers and sellers and set Neal apart from every other realtor on Kauai.

OVER $3 BILLION SOLD

#1 Broker on Kauai every year since 2009

#1 Broker in the State of Hawaii in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021

#29 Broker in the country in 2022

Visit Neal Norman's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/neal-norman/

