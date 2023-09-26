Neal Norman Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Neal Norman accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Neal is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Kauai Island, HI.
KAUAI ISLAND, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following his heart and his passion for surfing, Neal arrived and settled on Kauai's North Shore more than 35 years ago. Realizing quickly after his arrival that he had discovered his paradise, he made the decision that this was where his home and future would reside. Planting more than his own roots, Neal developed a passion and love for organic farming and co-founded Kauai Organic Farms and Hawaii Naturals. As CEO of both companies, Neal grew them into successful enterprises and became one of Hawaii's largest producers of organic products and produce. At that point in Neal's life, he met his beautiful wife Melissa, who is the mother of his three children, Max, Wyatt, and Koa, and his constant guiding light.
Neal is grateful for the wonderful life he gets to enjoy every day on Kauai and is a strong believer in giving back. In fact, Neal and his team are involved in over 25 local, regional, national, and international philanthropic causes ranging from the PAL (Permanent Affordable Living) and the Hanalei Initiative to the Natural Resource Defense Council, Greenpeace, SurfAid International, Limahuli Gardens, and the Hawaii Island Land Trust.
What's more, Neal has cared for Kauai's 'aina by planting thousands of trees for the benefit of future generations and serving on agriculture boards and committees so that farmers would be able to develop improved and reliable organic standards. Neal has also put his energy into developing meaningful and strong relationships with Kauai's county officials, architects, contractors, building trades, and everyone in between. These relationships combined with his unique skill sets acquired from years of envisioning, planning, developing, and building property on Kauai become a true advantage for buyers and sellers and set Neal apart from every other realtor on Kauai.
As a broker with Kauai's premier real estate company, Neal has continually been one of Kauai's top producers and most requested agents for more than twenty years. Neal's unparalleled knowledge of Kauai's properties and land combined with his hard work and determination have earned him and his company the top position in Kauai's growing real estate market.
OVER $3 BILLION SOLD
#1 Broker on Kauai every year since 2009
#1 Broker in the State of Hawaii in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021
#29 Broker in the country in 2022
Visit Neal Norman's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/neal-norman/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]
SOURCE Haute Residence
Share this article