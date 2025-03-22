Neal R. Gross & Co. Expands Deposition Services to Meet Growing Demand in Changing Legal Landscape

Neal R. Gross & Co. (NRGCO), a leading provider of court reporting and legal transcription services, is expanding its deposition services to meet the increasing needs of attorneys and legal teams in today's evolving litigation environment. With nearly 50 years of experience serving some of the most demanding government agencies—including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, and the D.C. Office of the Attorney General—NRGCO is leveraging its deep expertise to bring cutting-edge deposition solutions to law firms, corporations, and litigators.

NRGCO's expansion comes at a time of significant growth in civil litigation filings, particularly in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

D.C. Superior Court saw a 21% increase in civil case filings in 2023, signaling a return to pre-pandemic litigation levels (D.C. Courts Annual Report).

Nationally, federal civil filings surged by 24% year-over-year, reflecting a broader trend of increased litigation activity (U.S. Courts Caseload Statistics).

This rising caseload is being driven by increased corporate litigation, intellectual property disputes, and a resurgence in landlord-tenant cases according to Reuters Legal News.

With more cases being filed and attorneys managing increasingly complex litigation, the demand for efficient, technology-enhanced deposition services has never been higher. By expanding its offerings, NRGCO ensures that litigators have access to expert court reporting, fast transcript delivery, AI-powered summaries and comprehensive video support solutions.

"Depositions are the backbone of litigation, and the legal industry is moving faster than ever," said Jay Gross, CEO of NRGCO. "We are combining our decades of experience with the latest technology to provide law firms and corporate legal teams with deposition services that are not only reliable but also innovative and efficient."

New Leadership Driving Expansion

To lead its strategic growth in the deposition market, NRGCO is excited to welcome two seasoned Business Development Managers, Kohle Franzen and Monte Hunter, to its team.

Monte Hunter has an extensive background in providing client with litigation technology and deposition solutions that exceed their expectations. Now, he brings his 20 years of experience to NRGCO.

Kohle Franzen specializes in business development and legal services optimization, helping firms improve their deposition workflows and maximize efficiency. He has been serving the legal community for over 12 years.

"The litigation world is changing, and we are evolving with it," added Jay Gross. "Kohle and Monte bring the experience, energy, and vision we need to push forward in the deposition services market. Their leadership will help us build even stronger partnerships with law firms and legal teams."

Commitment to Excellence and Transparency

As a family-owned company with nearly 50 years of experience, NRGCO differentiates itself by:

Employing the majority of its court reporters, ensuring quality control and service consistency

Prioritizing operational excellence with a reputation for on-time, accurate transcripts

Providing transparent pricing with no hidden fees, ensuring cost certainty for clients

By combining a legacy of precision and expertise with cutting-edge deposition technology, NRGCO is positioned to support the next generation of litigators in an increasingly fast-paced legal landscape.

About Neal R. Gross & Co.

Founded in 1977, Neal R. Gross & Co. is a leading provider of court reporting, transcription, and litigation support services for government agencies, law firms, and corporations. With a reputation for excellence, security, and accuracy, NRGCO has been the trusted choice for high-profile proceedings across federal, state, and private sectors.

