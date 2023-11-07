Neal Singh, industry veteran from Microsoft, GE, and Icertis, joins Zenoti as President & COO

"I'm excited to join Zenoti. The company is a global leader... they've grown rapidly through innovation... I look forward to partnering with my fellow Zenotians to deliver on the company mission to be the only software needed by any business in beauty, wellness, or fitness." Post this

Previously, Singh was at Microsoft for over a decade. He helped build the Microsoft Dynamics Enterprise ERP product portfolio and was a Partner General Manager of the Global Team.

"The success of Zenoti is driven by the success of our customers," said Sudheer Koneru, Zenoti co-founder and CEO. "We felt it very important to bring in a senior leader who can integrate our product and delivery functions, scale our operations to the next level, and continue to deliver significant business impact to our users globally."

"With Neal, we have someone with the leadership ability and passion to ensure that all Zenoti customers continue to outpace the industry in revenue and profit growth," continued Koneru. "I also see him as a partner who will help me drive Zenoti's continued growth."

"I'm excited to join Zenoti," said Singh. "The company is a global leader in the beauty, wellness, and fitness industry. They've grown rapidly through innovation and by deeply verticalizing core enterprise solutions extending into payments, fintech, and the supply chain. I look forward to partnering with my fellow Zenotians to deliver on the company mission to be the only software needed by any business in beauty, wellness, or fitness."

Singh joins Zenoti today and will be based in the company's corporate headquarters in Bellevue, Washington.

ABOUT ZENOTI

With the industry's most complete end-to-end growth software platform, Zenoti helps 25,000+ beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses across 50+ countries find their greatness. The choice of top salons, spas, medical spas, and fitness centers, Zenoti helps ambitious brands grow their business, elevate the guest experience, engage their talented staff, and work more efficiently than ever.

Brand owners, managers, and staff use Zenoti to seamlessly run every aspect of their business, both online and in person. Zenoti provides a single solution that includes online appointment booking, POS, CRM, employee management and engagement, inventory management, built-in marketing programs, and more. Zenoti is also the force behind the industry's premier live event, Innergize, which hosted more than 600 business leaders and innovators in September 2023. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.

Media Contact

