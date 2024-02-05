Nearly 1,700 Attend Successful PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience Inaugural Event

We've planned for accelerated growth in year two, securing nearly double the size of space at the Chattanooga Convention Center. To date, PAVE/X is already booked for next year's event at 140% percent of the 2024 opening show floor. Post this

The inaugural PAVE/X event featured exhibits from over 70 manufacturers. But the highlight of the

event was the 9+ hours of live outdoor equipment demonstrations.

"Outdoor equipment demonstrations were something we knew contractors were looking for from an event and buying experience," Jessica Lombardo said. "PAVE/X was thrilled to bring a fast-paced demonstration showcase for attendees to watch equipment at work and ask questions to help ease the decision-making process for them from the experts that know the equipment best."

PAVE/X featured outdoor demonstrations from:

Astec

BOMAG

Cemen Tech

Cimline

Crafco

Dynapac

Etnyre

Graco

KM International

LeeBoy

Odra

Schwarze

SMITH

Weiler

Wirtgen

A Packed 3-Day Event

Throughout the course of the three days, attendees also had plenty to see inside on the tradeshow floor.

The event started off with educational sessions and featured 60+ hours of industry-specific content.

Preview night on the tradeshow floor held the 10th annual Pavement Award Ceremony, where the hard work and dedication of paving and pavement maintenance professionals was celebrated with awards in 10 categories.

Attendees had the opportunity to see innovations from the manufacturer partners that were on hand to showcase what they had to offer that would help attendees gain a competitive edge in their business.

"We were absolutely thrilled to bring a sold-out tradeshow floor to attendees of the inaugural PAVE/X," Schwandt said. "This is confirmation that the paving and pavement maintenance industries are thriving, and we are so excited to build upon year one's success in 2025."

PAVE/X 2025 Heads to Chatanooga

After a successful year one, PAVE/X 2025 will head to Chattanooga with even more space, revamped hours and of course outdoor equipment demonstrations.

"We always have had the best interests of the industry at heart, and selected the location of Chattanooga after visiting the city last summer and falling in love with all it has to offer," Lombardo said. "Attendees and exhibitors can take full advantage of their time as the conference programs are positioned right outside of the tradeshow floor and the outdoor demos will be located in the parking lot of Naked River Brewing and Barbeque - what more could you ask for?"

We've planned for accelerated growth in year two, securing nearly double the size of space at the Chattanooga Convention Center. To date, PAVE/X is already booked for next year's event at 140% percent of the 2024 opening show floor, with exhibitors actively building on this year's inaugural presence.

"We could not be happier to see this event grow exponentially in year two," Schwandt said. "Exhibitors chose to expand their footprint on the tradeshow floor and the space will be able to accommodate even more equipment and innovations in 2025 for the paving, sweeping, sealcoating and striping industry enthusiasts to enjoy."

With the success of 2024, the PAVE/X team looks forward to channeling industry feedback to make 2025 even better.

"We will take what we learned in 2024, along with attendee post-event survey responses, and apply that to the PAVE/X 2025," Lombardo said. "We are truly honored to bring a new and valuable experience to the industry we love. We can't wait to keep the momentum for 2024 going into 2025."

PAVE/X 2025 will be held in Chattanooga, TN January 28-30th, 2025 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Registration will open in June at http://www.pavexshow.com and exhibitor inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

About PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience

After years of earning industry trust through Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Magazine, the IGNITE Construction Summit, ForConstructionPros.com, and the support of third-party, independent market events, IRONMARKETS (formerly known as AC Business Media) has announced the launch of its own immersive trade show environment – PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience.

Through this new, unique event PAVE/X Pavement Experience aims to help contractors and business owners propel their business and expertise forward with live equipment demonstrations, an in-depth educational program and deeper connection opportunities on an expansive trade show floor.

About Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

Published by AC Business Media, Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine is distributed to over 18,000 contractors in the paving, sealcoating, pavement marking, repair, and sweeping segments. The magazine, published eight times yearly, provides "how-to" information to help contractors run their business more profitably and stay up-to-date on the industry trends, technological developments in materials and equipment, and on-the-job techniques that can improve productivity and add to their bottom line. To learn more, or apply for any of our industry award recognition programs, visit:https://www.forconstructionpros.com/pavement-maintenance

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets/

Media Contact

Amy Schwandt, IRONMARKETS, 800-538-5544, [email protected], www.pavexshow.com

Jessica Lombardo, IRONMARKETS, 800-538-5544, [email protected], www.pavexshow.com

SOURCE IRONMARKETS