Nearly 1 in 3 Workers Consider Quitting Full-Time Job for Side Hustle: FlexJobs & Remote.co Report

"With the career landscape rapidly changing and remote work remaining a top priority to the majority of workers, we're seeing professionals across experience levels actively seeking ways to improve their financial situation and work-life balance through highly strategic job moves, including freelancing and entrepreneurship," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs and Remote.co.

$100,000+ Salary Key Signifier of Financial Success

The Side Hustle & Financial Flexibility Report found over half (51%) of respondents define financial success as earning a salary somewhere between $100,000 and $250,000 annually, while the remaining 49% said:

$75,000 - $100,000 (26%)

- (26%) $250,000 - $500,000 (17%)

- (17%) $500,000 and above (6%)

When asked about the best way to increase their salary, 54% believe changing jobs is the more effective strategy, compared to 46% who would pursue a promotion within their current company.

Among those seeking external positions, 77% stated they "frequently" (40%) or "occasionally" (37%) think about changing jobs for better financial opportunities. Comparatively, less than one-quarter (23%) said they "rarely" (17%) or "never" (6%) consider it.

41% Quit or Consider Quitting Day Job for Side Hustle

FlexJobs and Remote.co's survey found the majority of respondents engage in side hustles to supplement their income. However, most prioritize financial security, requiring their side hustle to nearly match their current salary in order to leave their job.

61% said they have had (36%) or currently have (25%) a side hustle, suggesting the strong need for workers to supplement their primary income.

Almost one-third (31%) have considered quitting their job to pursue a side hustle full time, with an additional 10% having already made the leap.

However, 57% of respondents expressed that they need a side hustle to generate at least 75% of their current salary before leaving their full-time job.

22% said they would leave for 51-75% of their salary, 16% would quit for 25-50%, and only five percent would risk it for less than 25%.

"Side hustles can be a profitable stream of income, but they require workers to have a solid financial foundation in place," Frana said. "This Financial Literacy Month, we encourage workers to assess their risks, know the market, build a solid emergency fund, and create a detailed budget before they make the leap to a full-time side hustle."

Methodology: Demographic breakdown of the 2,293 respondents: Gender: women (73%), men (25%), prefer not to identify (1%), prefer to self-describe (1%); Generation: Gen Z (4%), millennial/Gen Y (26%), Gen X (46%), baby boomer (23%), silent generation (1%); Education: less than a high school degree (less than 1%), high school degree or equivalent (8%), some college but no degree (18%), associate's degree (10%), bachelor's degree (39%), graduate degree (24%); Career level: entry-level (11%), experienced (51%), manager (20%), senior-level manager (12%), executive (6%); 29 percent had children 18 or younger living at home with them. The survey ran from February 4-18, 2025.

