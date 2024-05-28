Nearly 200 Full-Time Online Seniors From Across The State Graduate From Arizona Connections Academy

It's exciting to watch our seniors cross the stage and set forth into the world. We are confident that our graduates have the knowledge and confidence to make their marks in their chosen paths. Post this

Arizona Connections Academy's graduating class has a wide variety of post-graduation plans. Among these plans, 45 percent plan to attend a 2- or 4-year college, 16 percent are entering the workforce, 12 percent will pursue vocational training, and others are choosing to enter the military or take a gap year.

Alicia Lucchesi, among the Class of 2024 graduates, is no stranger to the stage. Alicia first started dancing when she was three years old, and all she's wanted to do since then was dance. Alicia first came to the Phoenix area for specialized ballet training and decided to stay and pursue dance at the Master Ballet Academy in Scottsdale. She most recently competed at the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP), a world-renowned ballet competition. With all her training, she knew she needed an education option that would allow her flexibility within her busy schedule.

"What's really helped is that when I have breaks in my day, I have time to look at my schedule, which helps me plan ahead. I've had a close relationship with my school counselor and all of the teachers take into account what I do outside of school," Alicia shared about her experience as a student with Arizona Connections Academy.

"This school has helped me learn how to be an independent learner. I've learned how to figure out what is best for me," she added. Alicia plans to attend the University of Arizona in Tucson to earn her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance.

Arizona Connections Academy offers a high level of personalized attention, helping students stay on the right track and get the extra support they need when they need it. Arizona Connections Academy students are diverse and come from different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while others are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.

Arizona Connections Academy has provided students with a welcoming and distraction-free learning environment for 20 years. The school serves more than 3,500 students in grades K-12 across the state. Arizona Connections Academy's state-certified teachers work hard to foster meaningful connections by providing individualized student attention and a positive, engaging learning environment. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences, and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions.

