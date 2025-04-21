Nearly 30 Meridian Communities Recognized in 2025 U.S. News Best Senior Living Ratings

Meridian Senior Living proudly announces that 28 of its communities have been recognized in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings for excellence in Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living.
BETHESDA, Md., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Senior Living proudly announces that 28 of its communities have been recognized in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings for excellence in Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living. Several communities also received new emblem distinctions for outstanding performance in key areas such as Caregiving, Activities & Enrichment, Management & Staff, and Feels Like Home.
The distinguished Meridian Senior Living communities include:
Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Awardees:
- Atrium at Liberty Park (Cape Coral, FL), plus Emblem Award
- Chapel Hill Senior Living (Cumberland, RI), plus Emblem Award
- Claremont Place (Claremont, CA), plus Emblem Award
- Landings of Sidney (Sidney, OH), plus Emblem Award
Best Independent Living & Best Memory Care Awardees:
- Landings of Oregon (Oregon, OH), plus Emblem Award
Best Assisted Living Awardees:
- Chevy Chase House (Washington, DC), plus Emblem Award
- The Assisted Living at the Meadowlands (O'Fallon, MO)
- The Glenwood Assisted Living of Effingham (Effingham, IL)
- The Glenwood Supportive Living of Greenville (Greenville, IL), plus Emblem Award
- The Glenwood Supportive Living of Staunton (Staunton, IL), plus Emblem Award
- The Landings of Kaukauna (Kaukauna, WI)
- The Meridian at Brandon (Tampa, FL), plus Emblem Award
- The Meridian at Waterways (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
- The Retreat at Sunbrook (St. George, UT), plus Emblem Award
- The Retreat at Sunriver (St. George, UT), plus Emblem Award
- Villas of Holly Brook Chatham (Chatham, IL)
- Villas of Holly Brook Herrin (Carterville, IL), plus Emblem Award
- Villas of Holly Brook Marshall (Marshall, IL) plus Emblem Award
- Villas of Holly Brook Shelbyville (Shelbyville, IL), plus Emblem Award
- Water's Edge (Mankato, MN), plus Emblem Award
- Worthington Manor (Conroe, TX)
Best Memory Care Awardees:
- Crescent Senior Living (Sandy, UT), plus Emblem Award
- Gentry Park (Orlando, FL), plus Emblem Award
- Hidden Springs of McKinney (McKinney, TX), plus Emblem Award
- The Meridian at Punta Gorda Isles (Punta Gorda), plus Emblem Award
- The Peninsula (Hollywood, FL), plus Emblem Award
Emblem Awards Only Honorees:
- Brookstone of Aledo (Aledo, IL)
- Homestead Senior Living (St. Albans, VT)
"We're honored to see so many of our communities recognized by U.S. News for what truly matters: creating joyful, supportive environments where residents feel at home," said Kacy Kang, Chief Operating Officer. "These awards are a reflection of our team's heart, purpose and commitment to making every day meaningful for the people we serve."
The 2025 U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings are based on nearly 450,000 surveys from residents and family members, evaluating satisfaction with caregiving, staff, dining, enrichment, safety, and community management across more than 4,000 communities nationwide.
For more information about Meridian and to find a Meridian community, visit meridiansenior.com The full list of U.S. News Best Senior Living communities for 2025 can be found on their website.
About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country. With 47 communities in 16 states and in Washington, DC, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.
