Nearly 30 Meridian Communities Recognized in 2025 U.S. News Best Senior Living Ratings

Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Awardees:

Best Independent Living & Best Memory Care Awardees:

Landings of Oregon ( Oregon, OH ), plus Emblem Award

Best Assisted Living Awardees:

Best Memory Care Awardees:

Emblem Awards Only Honorees:

"We're honored to see so many of our communities recognized by U.S. News for what truly matters: creating joyful, supportive environments where residents feel at home," said Kacy Kang, Chief Operating Officer. "These awards are a reflection of our team's heart, purpose and commitment to making every day meaningful for the people we serve."

The 2025 U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings are based on nearly 450,000 surveys from residents and family members, evaluating satisfaction with caregiving, staff, dining, enrichment, safety, and community management across more than 4,000 communities nationwide.

For more information about Meridian and to find a Meridian community, visit meridiansenior.com The full list of U.S. News Best Senior Living communities for 2025 can be found on their website.

About Meridian Senior Living:

Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country. With 47 communities in 16 states and in Washington, DC, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

