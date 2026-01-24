Nearly $4 Million Invested: Hampton Inn Atlanta-Stockbridge Reintroduces a Fully Rebuilt Hotel Experience

The Hampton Inn Atlanta-Stockbridge completed a nearly $4 million full-scale renovation on January 18, 2026, officially announced on January 21, 2026. The project was a total redevelopment, including a complete exterior transformation, rebuilt parking lot, new landscaping, increased key count, and an improved room type mix. All guest rooms, bathrooms, and public areas were fully demolished and rebuilt, the elevator was modernized, and all HVAC/PTAC systems were replaced. The result is a completely reimagined, boutique-style Hampton Inn that is unrecognizable from its former condition and now sets a new standard for 3-star hospitality in the Stockbridge market.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hampton Inn Atlanta-Stockbridge completed a nearly $4,000,000 full-scale renovation on January 18, 2026, which was formally announced through a press release on January 21, 2026. This transformation represented a complete redevelopment of the property, not a cosmetic refresh. The hotel received a total exterior overhaul including a new architectural façade, roofline redesign, new landscaping, and a fully reconstructed parking lot. The property layout was also optimized by increasing the key count and updating the room type mix to better serve today's business and leisure travelers.

Every guest room and bathroom was fully demolished and rebuilt with modern finishes, new furniture, new lighting, new flooring, and updated layouts. All common areas were completely reimagined, including the lobby, breakfast area, meeting space, indoor pool, fitness room, and guest corridors. The elevator was modernized both aesthetically and mechanically to improve both appearance and performance. In addition, all HVAC and PTAC systems were fully replaced to enhance guest comfort, operational efficiency, and air quality throughout the hotel.

The result is a property that is entirely unrecognizable from its previous condition. From infrastructure to design, from exterior to guest rooms, and from mechanical systems to public spaces, this renovation was a total reinvention of the hotel. Hampton Inn Atlanta-Stockbridge now operates as a fully modernized, boutique-style Hampton Inn that meets today's standards for comfort, quality, and efficiency, establishing a new benchmark for 3-star hospitality in the Stockbridge market.

